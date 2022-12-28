Positive Covid test rates climb in W.Va., but no new deaths
Active Covid cases stayed above 1,000 in the latest report from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the positive test rate climbed higher into double digits, but deaths remained at zero for a 10th consecutive day and the number of new cases fell dramatically from 1,466 in the Tuesday report to 461 on Wednesday.
Active cases edged up from 1,078 to 1,085, marking the 14th consecutive day above the 1,000 threshold. And in another sign that the spread of Covid since Thanksgiving Day is becoming more pervasive, the positive test rate came in at 12.41 percent in the Wednesday report, up from 10.86 percent the previous day. That marked the third consecutive day in double digits and the fifth day in the last nine that the rate came in above 10 percent.
Hospitalizations topped 300 for the first time since Sept. 13 when 312 patients were being treated for Covid in West Virginia hospitals. In the Wednesday report, the number of patients was up to 309 from 279 the previous day. The rise has been particularly acute among all other Covid measures, nearly tripling with a 171 percent jump from 114 patients on Nov. 23.
– By J. Damon Cain
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, December 28, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 623,541
Deaths 7,661
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 100,579,771
Deaths 1,091,454
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 658,866,477
Deaths 6,684,279
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,164,420
Fully vaccinated 1,006,513
Source: DHHR
---
China will resume issuing passports and visas as virus curbs ease
beijing (ap) — China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.
The announcement Tuesday adds to abrupt changes that are rolling back some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls as President Xi Jinping’s government tries to reverse an economic slump. Rules that confined millions of people to their homes kept China’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.
The latest decision could send free-spending Chinese tourists to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe for Lunar New Year, which begins Jan. 22 and usually is the country’s busiest travel season. But it also presents a danger they might spread Covid-19 as infections surge in China.
Travel services companies Trip.com and Qunar said international ticket bookings and searches for visa information on their websites rose five to eight times after Tuesday’s announcement. Top destinations included Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the United States, Britain and Australia.
Japan, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan have responded to the Chinese wave of infections by requiring virus tests for visitors from China.
China stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.
---
Alderson fireworks rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 7
Because of the rain in the forecast for New Year’s Eve, the fireworks display planned for Alderson has been re-scheduled to Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m.
Presented by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department with the support of the Town of Alderson, Alderson Main Street, and the James F. B. Peyton Foundation, this fireworks display is best viewed from the Alderson Memorial Bridge.
