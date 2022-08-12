Polio detected in NYC’s sewage, suggesting virus circulating
new york (ap) – The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday.
The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, health authorities from the city, New York state and the federal government said.
The authorities urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease.
“The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple — get vaccinated against polio,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.
The announcement about the discovery of the polio virus in New York City comes shortly after British health authorities reported finding evidence the virus has spread in London but found no cases in people. Children ages 1-9 in London were made eligible for booster doses of a polio vaccine Wednesday.
In New York, one person suffered paralysis weeks ago because of a polio infection in Rockland County, north of the city. Wastewater samples collected in June in both Rockland and adjacent Orange County were found to contain the virus.
------
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, August 12, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 567,426
Deaths: 7,203
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 92,833,578
Deaths: 1,036,973
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 589,010,134
Deaths: 6,432,856
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,144,712
Fully vaccinated: 988,367
Source: DHHR
Active cases up, but all other Covid counts are down
Friday’s report: Active Covid cases rose to 3,434 on Thursday from 3,250 the day before while the daily positive test rate stayed below double digits at 8.88 percent for a third consecutive day.
Hospitalizations dropped to 355 from 372 from Wednesday to Thursday and the number of patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit fell from 58 to 49.
The number of patients on a ventilator climbed to 11 after falling out of double digits to 8 on Wednesday.
The Department of Health and Human Resources did not report any additional Covid-related deaths.
------
Road repairs planned for Grandview area
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announces that there will be temporary closures and delays in the Grandview area of the park over the next few weeks as roads are being resurfaced. Dates are tentative, but work should begin sometime on or around Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Work will initially begin on the road to the Turkey Spur overlook, where crews will be milling and repaving the entire road and parking lot. Work is estimated to take around three weeks, and the road and lot will be fully closed for the duration to vehicle and foot traffic.
Following Turkey Spur, work will begin on the other road leading to picnic shelter numbers 2, 3, and 4. This road will remain open while being worked on; however, there may be delays as traffic is confined to one lane.
Except for the Turkey Spur area, parking lots and trailheads will remain open as work is completed. The main Grandview Rim trail will remain open, but hikers should be aware that once reaching the Turkey Spur area there will be no access to the boardwalk leading up to the overlook. Also, please be aware of additional traffic control signs throughout the area when you visit.
To stay current on activities, events, and closures in the park, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/neri and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
------
Gupta coming to state to talk overdose epidemic
Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 16, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Dr. Rahul Gupta will travel to West Virginia to meet with local, state, and federal leaders, as well as public health officials and law enforcement officers on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic.
During his trip, Dr. Gupta will discuss President Biden’s National Drug Control Strategy that outlines a comprehensive plan to beat the overdose epidemic by going after two key drivers of it: untreated addiction and drug trafficking. Dr. Gupta will also discuss key actions the Biden-Harris administration has taken to remove barriers to substance use disorder care, prevent overdoses, and reduce the supply of illicit drugs like fentanyl.
------
Historic Preservation Program ready for review
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) announces the proposed Annual Work Program for the 2022-2023 Historic Preservation Program is now available for review and comment.
The work program describes the activities and programs the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will undertake as part of its continuing efforts to assist communities and residents of the state in preserving the physical evidence of our history.
A copy of the proposed work program may be requested by contacting Christy Moore, SHPO Grants Coordinator, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, E., Charleston, WV 25305-0300. The plan can also be accessed and reviewed on the department’s website at https://wvculture.org/agencies/state-historic-preservation-office-shpo/grants/.
People reviewing the program document may submit comments by completing a Work Program Comment Form (available with the work program) and mailing it to the address above or emailing christina.j.moore@wv.gov. The deadline for public comment is Aug. 30, 2022.
For more information, contact Christy Moore at 304-558-0240. The Friends of West Virginia Culture and History support the programs of the Department of Arts, Culture and History. The WVDACH is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.
