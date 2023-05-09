Peer recovery support specialist training offered via New River CTC
beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College is holding Peer Recovery Support Specialist training June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the college’s Raleigh County Campus in Beaver.
Peer Recovery Support Specialist training is for those with at least one year of sobriety. The training is based off the McShin Foundation National Recovery Coach Training.
The training consists of 38 hours of continuing education units in wellness and recovery, advocacy, ethical responsibility and mentoring education. This training is approved by the West Virginia Certification Board for Addiction and Prevention Professionals and will be accepted for the Peer Recovery Support Specialist credentialing test. Class participants will be offered a six-hour virtual ethics training after completing the in-person portion of the class.
To test for Peer Recovery Support Specialist certification participants must have either a high school diploma or equivalency, but a high school diploma or equivalency is not required for the training.
Concord University Peer Recovery Support Specialist Brandon Whitehouse will lead the training.
Tuition for the class is $100, and preregistration is required by May 26.
---
Indie Sparrow Boutique back to Beckley from Beaver
beckley, w.va. – Indie Sparrow Boutique has announced a 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, ribbon cutting to launch its grand reopening of the business, which is returning to its original Beckley location – 610 N. Eisenhower Drive – after seven years in Beaver. The Beckley Raleigh Chamber of Commerce is also promoting this celebration.
Dana Shammaa said the new, yet original, location of her business will be celebrated both Friday and Saturday with special Mother’s Day sales, refreshments, and drawings for prizes and giveaways. She said 103 CIR will be broadcasting live at noon on Friday during the grand reopening celebration.
“As for why I moved back to Beckley, simply put, being in Beckley is more convenient for my customers; they can now pop in on their lunch break or make a quick stop while they’re out and about doing other things right here in the heart of Beckley,” said Shammaa.
---
First open mic night of the season in Alderson
Eighteen musicians performed at the first Open Mic at the Depot of the 2023 season on Saturday, May 6, at the historic Alderson Train Depot.
The series, sponsored by Alderson Main Street, runs from May to October on the first Saturday of the month from 6-9 p.m., and is designed to give all musicians, but especially “practicing musicians,” a small, friendly venue to try new material and learn from other musicians.
Music from guitars, banjo, hand percussion, Dobro, harmonica, and a cappella singing reverberated off the surrounding hills on a beautiful spring evening.
Event organizer and moderator Marcia Sutherland welcomed participants and opened with a couple “old-timey” tunes, after which she said, “It’s nice to see familiar faces coming back from the winter break, and welcome to the new faces I see.”
Participants then played one round of three songs each, followed by a “lightning round” of just one song as the evening drew to a close.
For more information on Open Mic at the Depot, look at Alderson Main Street’s Facebook page or contact Don Sutherland at donsutherland2003@yahoo.com
---
SALS seeking grant funding for housing program
The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) is seeking special grant funding for its housing program in Fayette County.
SALS and its subsidiary housing programs SALS Housing and Coalfield Housing have announced plans to seek 2023 Disaster Assistance Housing Preservation Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program. The proposed program would be a grant program that provides non-profit organizations grant funds to assist very low-income homeowners in repairing and rehabilitating their homes in rural areas. SALS plans to implement the program in Fayette County, which is a specially designated county.
The program would be open to all eligible applicants who reside in Fayette County regardless of race, disability, gender, age, or national origin. Those who wish to comment or obtain a copy of a statement or proposal can write to SALS at P.O.Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119, or call 304-250-7627.
---
Gas prices at pump falling even as oil prices move higher
beckley, w.va. – Oil prices have rebounded slightly from last week, falling to around $68 a barrel amid fears of a global recession.
As the week drew to a close, however, oil prices began a slight rebound, rising to about $73 per barrel to start the week. Despite the movement in oil prices, consumers continued to see incremental drops at the pump in most areas.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell 8 cents since last week, now at $3.53. That is 8 cents less than one week ago, 6 cents less than a month ago and 78 cents less than a year ago.
Tuesday’s average in West Virginia fell a penny overnight to $3.45, 5 cents lower than one week ago. The average is 12 cents less than a month ago and 68 cents less than a year ago.
Beckley’s average gas price dropped a penny overnight to land at $3.53. That’s 4 cents lower than the average a week ago. Beckley’s average price is trending about 9 cents lower than a month ago and 62 cents lower than a year ago.
The average gas price in Charleston dropped a penny overnight to land at $3.52. Charleston’s current gas price average is 5 cents lower than it was one week ago and 10 cents lower than a month ago. Tuesday’s price is 60 cents lower than a year ago.
Around the state, the highest county-level average gas price can be found in Wyoming and Pendleton counties, both at $3.59. The cheapest county-wide average price of gasoline in the state is in Marshall and Greenbrier counties, now both averaging $3.17.
Checking nearby, the average price for a gallon of regular Tuesday in Ohio is at $3.35, Kentucky $3.28, Virginia $3.34, Pennsylvania $3.69 and Maryland $3.42.
The highest gasoline average price in the nation is California at $4.82 while Mississippi has the lowest average gas price, now at $3.00.
---
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, health panel says
washington (ap) — Women should start getting every-other-year mammograms at age 40 instead of waiting until 50, according to a draft recommendation from a federal task force.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has long said women can choose to start breast cancer screening as young as 40, with a stronger recommendation that they get the X-ray exams every two years from age 50 through 74.
Tuesday’s update – if the draft proposal is finalized – would mark a shift in the influential panel’s guidelines although it’s not likely to end confusion. Other health groups differ over when and how often to screen.
