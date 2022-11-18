Parkways sees 730,000 vehicles on Sunday after Thanksgiving
With officials for the West Virginia Parkways Authority expecting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday to be two of the heaviest traffic days on the West Virginia Turnpike, traffic from Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, through Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, is expected to be about 730,000 vehicles.
“Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week are typically two of the busiest travel days we experience on the West Virginia Turnpike during the entire year”, said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority, in a press release from the Department of Transportation. “We expect 730,000 vehicles will pass through our toll facilities during the six-day period.
“As always, the Parkways Authority will be fully prepared for high volumes of travel during Thanksgiving week,” Miller said. “In addition to Toll Operations and Maintenance being fully prepared, we will have additional traffic flaggers staged at each toll plaza as well as additional troopers from West Virginia State Police Troop 7 and Courtesy Patrol members for motorist assistance.”
Miller expects 156,000 vehicles to pass through Turnpike toll booths on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 165,000 on Sunday, Nov. 27.
“Motorists are reminded that E-Z Pass is accepted in all lanes, and we encourage all owners of passenger vehicles to take advantage of our Single Fee Discount Program for $26.25 annually for unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike,” Miller said.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, November 18, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 612,262
Deaths 7,581
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,297,206
Deaths 1,077,001
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 637,572,209
Deaths 6,619,755
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot 1,160,627
Fully vaccinated 1,003,248
Source: DHHR
---
A second day of a dozen Covid-related deaths
On the heels of recording no new Covid-related deaths on Monday and Tuesday of this week, state officials have counted 24 deaths over the past two days – Wednesday and Thursday – with an even dozen each day.
Included in the Thursday count was a 54-year-old woman from Raleigh County.
The recent mini surge has pushed the state’s total to 7,581 and November’s running total to 59.
The sudden rise appears to be an outlier statistic as other pandemic metrics have remained rather benign.
True, the number of active cases pushed higher in the Friday report to 809, up 68 from Thursday’s chart.
But the positive test rate fell to 4.63 percent, reaching below 5 percent for the seventh day in the past nine.
Hospitalizations continued fading as well, dropping to 126 from 135 the previous day. Not since hitting 119 on May 14 has the trend line dipped so low. And not since May 18 has the number seen the underside of 100 – where the category seems headed given that it was perched at 151 one week ago.
In its Friday report, the last of the week, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old male from Clay County, a 94-year-old female from Brooke County, a 73-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year-old male from Harrison County, a 50-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 100-year-old female from Cabell County, a 69-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old female from Roane County, an 89-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year-old male from Gilmer County, a 54-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 70-year-old female from Jefferson County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
ACA enrollment assistance available today
charleston, w.va. – On Saturday, Nov. 19th representatives will be available for free, in-person ACA Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment and re-enrollment assistance at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center located at 200 Armory Drive, Beckley.
The event is being co-hosted by Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital and WV Navigator, a federally funded non-profit program operated by First Choice Services. Representatives from Beckley ARH will also be on hand for free health screenings and information. Appointments are not necessary – walk-ins will be taken all day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The Affordable Care Act’s annual Open Enrollment period runs from Nov. 1st to Jan. 15th and new rules have made the program stronger than ever.
Last year, a record number of people enrolled in health care coverage through the Marketplace. In West Virginia, more than 9 in 10 people who got their insurance on the Marketplace were eligible for a monthly subsidy that helps them pay for the plan they selected. New rules for this year’s Open Enrollment have strengthened the program even more so that thousands of families in the state will likely qualify to get coverage as well.
Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a record amount of grant funding to organizations that provide free help to consumers requiring health coverage enrollment assistance. In West Virginia, First Choice Services was awarded $1,050,000 to continue and expand their WV Navigator program. The program provides free assistance to people finding and selecting health care options through the Marketplace, Medicaid and CHIP. They can assist with enrollment applications and help consumers apply for financial assistance through HealthCare.gov.
---
Capito moves up in GOP ranks in Senate
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Friday was elected by her Senate Republican colleagues to serve as the vice chairman of the Senate Republican Conference. It puts her fifth in line in succession within her party.
“After serving as a member of the broader Senate Republican leadership team for several years, I am excited to expand my role and officially take on the responsibilities as Vice Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference,” Capito said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.