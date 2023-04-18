Oceana man sentenced to 3 to 15 years for DUI causing death
Steven Eric Blankenship, 36, of Oceana, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) proximately causing death and driving revoked for DUI.
On Tuesday, Blankenship was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison.
On May 7, 2021, Blankenship was traveling on W.Va. 54, in Wyoming County, when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line. He then struck a vehicle head-on, resulting in the death of a female passenger in his vehicle.
A male passenger was also injured.
Blankenship failed a subsequent field sobriety test and later tested positive for THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), opiates and amphetamine.
Blankenship’s driver’s license had been revoked for a previous DUI.
“These tragedies are entirely preventable by simply choosing not to drive impaired,” said Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County prosecutor and a former state trooper. “It is inexcusable to risk the lives of those around you by choosing to engage in such selfish behavior.
“Law enforcement is on the lookout for impaired drivers and my office will prosecute those who fail to act responsibly,” Bishop emphasized.
Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor.
Capt. Blankenship and Lt. Johnson, of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, investigated the crime, Bishop said.
Bishop lauded the hard work of Laxton and the entire prosecutor staff along with that of the Sheriff’s Department.
“The good citizens of Wyoming County are fortunate to have police officers throughout the county who are proactive in enforcing our DUI laws,” Bishop said.
“Our sincere hope is that through proactive policing, just prosecution, and stiff sentencing, we might deter would-be impaired drivers and put an end to such senseless tragedies.”
---
Concord’s Allen named foundation’s Professor of Year
charleston, w.va. – The Faculty Merit Foundation has named Concord University’s Joseph L. Allen, Ph.D., as its 2022 Professor of the Year.
The foundation presented the award on Tuesday during a banquet in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston.
Four Professor of the Year finalists also were recognized: Cheryl Fleming McKinney, CPA, CGMA, professor of business, Glenville State University; Deanna Schmitt, Ph.D., associate professor of biological sciences, West Liberty University; Stephanie Slocum-Schaffer, Ph.D., professor of political science, global studies, and geography, Shepherd University; and Peter J. Ward, Ph.D., professor of biomedical sciences, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Allen is Concord University’s first Distinguished Professor of Geology. In 1988, he earned his bachelor’s degree in geological sciences from Michigan State University, his master’s degree in geology from East Carolina University in 1990 and his doctoral degree in geological sciences from the University of Kentucky in 1994.
Since joining Concord’s faculty in 1998, Dr. Allen has taught geology classes at the basic and advanced levels, including courses for nonmajors and freshmen. He chairs the university’s Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, a role he served from 1998-2006 and again from 2014 to the present. Allen also has chaired the Division of Science, Mathematics, and Health (2002-2014).
Allen has been published in a wide variety of education- based and scientific journals.
A $10,000 cash award is given to the candidate selected as Professor of the Year, with smaller awards to the other finalists.
---
Free Covid clinic planned at Heart of God Ministries
The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley.
The free testing and vaccination clinic will be Thursday, April 20, at Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to 4:30 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Booster shots and rapid Covid-19 testing are now available.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
---
Raleigh retired school employees to meet Thursday
The Raleigh County Association of Retired School Employees will meet on Thursday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
The guest speaker will be Bill Milam, executive director of the West Virginia Association of Retired School Employees.
---
Raleigh County Board of Health to meet Monday
The Beckley-Raleigh County Board of Health will meet Monday, April 24, at 4:30 p.m. in the Elinor Hurt Memorial Health Center auditorium.
For more information, call 304-252-1729.
---
Resource fair for veterans planned for May
A Veterans Resource Center Resource Fair has been scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Glen Jean Armory, 409 Wood Mountain Road, Glen Jean.
This event will be open to current or former military personnel and their families with a valid ID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.