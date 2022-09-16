Oak Hill Middle welcomes kids, parents to after-hours talk
By Steve Keenan, The Register-Herald
Oak Hill — Assessing student achievement was just one of the areas of focus as Oak Hill Middle School staff and administrators welcomed parents and their children to school for an after-hours event on Sept. 13.
The Tuesday parent involvement event featured teachers sitting down with parents and students and exploring achievement goals for the 2022-23 school year.
Oak Hill Middle School Principal Cynthia Hedrick said the evening actually served a four-fold purpose.
“We are surveying our community, our parents, trying to find out what they need from us,” Hedrick said. “What kind of (educational) topics do they want to know about.
“We’re also handing out the last year’s GSA (general summative assessment) score reports, but we don’t want to just hand them out,” she added. “We’ve created a worksheet so that they can look at and understand their data, and then also set goals. I think that’s important.”
Going further, “We also want our parents to understand the depth of knowledge, the types of questions that we’re asking, the Lexiles (students’ reading abilities), the Quantiles (readiness for math instruction), how all that plays in what we do on a daily basis in the classroom. That’s important, because education is evolving, it’s changing.”
Finally, parents and teachers discussed expectations for student behavior.
Such parent involvement activities are crucial to the success of the educational delivery model within the school system, Hedrick said.
While noting that she’s a proponent of school athletic events, Hedrick said, “It’s important that we get the input, and that we get parents here for more than just sporting events.”
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, September 16, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 595,044
Deaths: 7,364
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,587,891
Deaths: 1,052,960
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 611,108,064
Deaths: 6,523,670
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,148,939
Fully vaccinated: 992,363
Source: DHHR
---
Covid deaths in region add up to 63 in past week
Seven more Covid-related deaths were added to the state’s total in the Friday report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), pushing the state’s total to 7,364 – 63 of which have come in the last week.
In the past month, deaths are up 134 with the rate quickening just recently. The week before last, from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, there were 10 deaths related to the highly contagious disease and 61 deaths in the combined two weeks prior to that, from Aug. 18 to Sept. 1.
In its Friday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female from Boone County, a 92-year-old male from Harrison County, a 54-year-old male from Mason County, a 76-year-old male from Clay County, an 88-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year-old male from Marion County and a 79-year-old male from Mineral County.
The state’s positive test rate was back in double digits in the Friday report after spending two days at 7.86 percent on Wednesday and 7.82 percent on Tuesday.
Active cases of Covid rose to 2,288 after falling four consecutive days from 3,337 to 2,165.
Hospitalizations dropped to 278 from 297, the lowest that count has been since Sept. 3 when there were 276 people being treated for Covid in hospitals around the state.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit continued falling, down to 44 in the Friday report, down from 49 in Thursday’s report and 58 on Tuesday.
The number of people on a ventilator ticked down to 14 from 15 on Friday.
Nationally, according to The New York Times database, Covid numbers continue to fall. Deaths are down 4 percent over the past 14 days from the two weeks prior, hospitalizations are down 11 percent and new cases are down 28 percent.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Grand prize winner hails from Maxwell Hill Elementary
State Treasurer Riley Moore announced the grand prize winner of this year’s SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest during an in-person awards ceremony at the Culture Center in Charleston.
This year’s grand prize winner and recipient of $5,000 invested in a SMART529 Direct account is Malik Mohammed.
Mohammed, a fourth grader at Maxwell Hill Elementary in Raleigh County, was randomly selected as the winner during the awards ceremony. Malik wrote about his dream of becoming a Botanist because he is interested in researching photosynthesis to discover better methods of utilizing energy and resources.
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the “When I Grow Up” essay contest and the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 savings plan.
More than 2,800 students around the state participated in the contest. Essays from three age groups (grades K-1, 2-3, and 4-5) were judged in each of the five geographic regions, for a total of 15 regional winners. Each regional winner received $500 invested into a SMART529 WV Direct account.
Each regional winner’s school was also awarded a $500 cash prize to support school programs.
In addition to this essay contest, the Treasurer’s Office also launched a separate 20th Anniversary SMART529 sweepstakes to commemorate the 20th year of the program. Three lucky West Virginia students will have a chance to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships this fall.
The local Region One winners, their schools and their dream professions are:
Benjamin Russell, 1st Grade at Chapmanville Primary School, Logan County – Primatologist
Malik Mohammed, 3rd Grade at Maxwell Hill Elementary, Raleigh County – Botanist
Jersey Gruskievich, 5th Grade at Talcott Elementary, Summers County – Social Worker
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.