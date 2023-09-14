Nolan honored for dedication to helping abused children
charleston, w.va. – Marcy Nolan of Raleigh County received the Partner With Courage Award from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) for her commitment to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) movement in the state.
The award was presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on Sept. 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Partner With Courage Award recognizes an individual who has partnered with West Virginia Child Advocacy Network and Child Advocacy Centers to aid in their service to children.
Nolan is the board president of Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center serving Raleigh and Fayette counties. During her tenure, she has led a successful capital campaign for the center, raising nearly $400,000 in one year to purchase and remodel “Trudy’s House” – the historic home that Just For Kids has named in honor of the late Trudy Laurenson, mother of the CAC movement in West Virginia.
“I am honored to receive this award, but it is truly for many more than it is for me,” Nolan said. “It is for the amazing community who has had the courage to partner with our Board of Directors to help Just For Kids become a beacon on the hill where we work together to change the conversation about child sexual abuse.”
Nicholas deputy indicted on child porn charges
summersville, w.va. – A suspended Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy appeared in U.S. Magistrate Court Thursday after being charged in a child pornography investigation.
Jarrod Steven Bennett, 38, of Mount Nebo, was arrested Wednesday after a federal indictment was unsealed. The 11-count indictment alleges child pornography crimes including attempts to destroy images to obstruct an investigation by federal authorities.
“One of our very own has done what’s been alleged of an unthinkable crime,” Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley said in a Facebook Live post.
Nunley, who said his comments Thursday were part of a public service announcement, said he first learned of the federal investigation on June 5. He said Bennett was suspended that day.
“Immediately my office issued a letter of suspension regarding that investigation and we also collected his department-issued items,” Nunley said.
The indictment alleges Bennett attempted to engage a minor in sexually explicit conduct.
Nunley said federal investigations tend to move swiftly once they enter the court system.
“These type of investigations become very complex in every aspect from the children involved and any other individuals that may be involved in the crimes,” Nunley said. “The main thing to consider is that I believe justice will be served.”
Nunley asked the public to pray for the children and families involved.
— By Jeff Jenkins, MetroNews
Concord’s Omicron Psi Chapter receives high honor
athens, w.va. – Delta Mu Delta, the International Honor Society in Business, has recognized the Omicron Psi Chapter at Concord University as a Star Chapter.
The Star Chapter award is presented each year to outstanding chapters that meet or exceed the Honor Society’s standards.
During the fall semester each year, the top junior and senior business students are invited to join the business honor society. To be eligible for membership, the students must be in the top 20 percent of their class in the Business Department. Invitations have gone out to 16 students to become new members for the upcoming year. Membership in the Honor Society is lifelong and provides scholarship opportunities and other benefits.
The Omicron Psi Chapter at Concord was inducted and began operating in Fall 2020. The chapter completes service projects during the year for both the university and the local community which are required for the Star Chapter award. This is the third year in a row that Concord’s chapter has won this award.
Commemorative signage honors Chilson’s contributions
The Raleigh County Historical Society, City of Beckley Parks and Recreation, and National Coal Heritage Area Authority (NCHAA) will hold a ceremony at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m., to dedicate commemorative signage honoring Ernest Earl Chilson’s contributions.
Funding for the signage was provided by NCHAA and the City of Beckley.
Chilson (1869-1931) was a visionary leader of growth and success for southern West Virginia coal resources. As president of Raleigh Coal and Coke Company, he grew employment from 150 to 900 men and boosted annual production from 150,000 tons to 1 million tons. Chilson was also a noted community leader, whose major achievements included creating the posh Black Knight Country Club and the Raleigh Mining Institute. His stately home, Casa Loma, was a high-society hub for decades.
The public is invited to attend. Carpooling is encouraged, and bringing a face mask is recommended in view of continuing Covid-19 concerns.
Student from Ghent graduates from Hofstra
hempstead, n.y. – Madison Snuffer of Ghent graduated from Hofstra University in May 2023, earning a B.S. in Biochemistry.
Hofstra University is an internationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y.
