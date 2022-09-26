No new school construction assistance until next year
The state School Building Authority has no plans to fund new school construction projects in the state during its December meeting as construction costs remain high.
During a Monday quarterly meeting of the state School Building Authority (SBA), board members said they’ll have a quarterly meeting at the end of the year but it won’t include the traditional Needs Grants funding awards.
Dana Womack, director of architectural services for SBA, said that the SBA will continue to evaluate where the projects are coming in at costs-wise but right now prices are high.
“At this time, I feel that we are not able to see where the funds are at,” Womack said. “The December date is continuing to be postponed until further notice.”
The initial decision to put the brakes on the upcoming Needs Grants funding meeting came in August during a special meeting.
SBA Chairman Brian Abraham then said the authority wanted to take a wait-and-see attitude after seeing the impact of inflation on building costs during the past several months.
“It’s the smart thing to do,” he said.
Abraham and Womack added on Monday that the meeting could be rescheduled at some point – potentially in the first quarter of 2023.
– By MetroNews
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, September 26, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 599,143
Deaths: 7,396
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,116,322
Deaths: 1,056,788
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 615,430,997
Deaths: 6,537,993
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,150,251
Fully vaccinated: 993,477
Source: DHHR
---
Covid-related deaths total 14 over the weekend
Discouraging numbers accompanied the state’s pandemic report on Monday as 14 more people died over the weekend from Covid-related complications, including two women from Raleigh County, raising the overall number to 7,396.
Additionally, the daily positive test rate was once again in double digits at 10.15 percent.
Active cases were down, however, to 1,402 on Sunday from 1,666 on Saturday, having dropped by more than half from two weeks ago on Sept. 11 when they totaled 2,932.
The positive test rate had spent five consecutive days in single digits, moving in a tight range from as low as 6.91 percent to 8.65 percent.
Hospitalizations had been trending downward but were back up by five to 250 in the latest report.
The number of people being treated in an intensive care unit was up by four to 45 while the number of patients on a ventilator was up by one to 15.
In its daily report, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old female from Cabell County, an 81-year-old male from Logan County, a 92-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year-old female from Jackson County, a 54-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old female from Cabell County, a 96-year-old male from Marion County, an 84-year-old female from Pocahontas County, an 83-year-old female from McDowell County and a 94-year old female from Jackson County.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
State receives USDA Farmers’ Market grants for WIC
USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service has announced the award of a third and final round of Farmers’ Market grants to West Virginia.
The grant will help the state improve access to locally grown fruits and vegetables for participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly known as WIC.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will receive a $250,000 grant to purchase mobile-friendly software services that streamline benefit delivery for participants, farmers, and WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) state agencies and can help increase the use of benefits at farmers’ markets.
The system will enable farmers to sell their goods to WIC FMNP shoppers without the need for traditional paper checks and comes with a web application to manage sales the same way they do for any other credit and debit card transactions.
The WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides eligible participants coupons to buy fresh, unprepared fruits and vegetables from local farmers, farmers’ markets or roadside stands that have been approved by their state agency to accept FMNP benefits.
These grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
---
SALS hosting book sale with more donations
The October SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. in Oak Hill.
Recent donations include fiction, old and new; history, particularly military history; religion; romances; westerns; children’s books; cookbooks; and craft books; books concerned with health and general well-being; and others.
Most books are priced at 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. The sale on romances continues at 25 cents per book.
To find the annex, enter the property at the right parking lot and drive around the main building.
---
CORRECTION
A story published Saturday in the Daily Digest reported that Best Restaurants is featured on the Food Network. This is incorrect. It is an independent media and marketing company whose episodes are shown on social media and on its own website, www.americasbestrestaurants.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.