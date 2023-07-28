New River Gorge to host old growth forest ceremony
glen jean, w.va. – New River Gorge National Park & Preserve will host a public ceremony to induct the Burnwood Trail into the Old-Growth Forest Network on Friday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m.
The Burnwood Trail is located at the Burnwood Day Use Area directly across U.S. 19 from Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing, W.Va.
Recent research at the Burnwood Trail confirms that roughly 12 acres of the forest are classified as old-growth, with numerous trees established prior to 1800 and the oldest sampled trees dating back to the 1670s.
Research was led by Dr. Tom Saladyga, associate professor of environmental geoscience at Concord University in Athens, W.Va., for an undergraduate class that gave eight students the opportunity to perform scientific research that led to a National Park Service natural resource technical report.
The technical report, titled “Documenting Remnant Old Growth at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve: A Pre-Industrial Legacy Forest at the Burnwood Area” (storage.googleapis.com), is the first research report to document the Burnwood area as old-growth forest.
Most of West Virginia’s forests were considered old growth prior to large-scale commercial logging throughout the turn of the 1900s, but now it is estimated that less than one percent of the original forest remains.
Old-growth forests provide a window into the historical forests and allow visitors and ecologists to better understand the forests that existed prior to much of the land-use changes of the 1800s, 1900s and 2000s.
New River Gorge National Park & Preserve is home to one previously dedicated forest in the Old-Growth Forest Network at the Stone Cliff Old-Growth area on the Stone Cliff Trail.
The Friday ceremony will be followed by an optional 1.2-mile-long guided hike over easy to moderate terrain.
---
Sen. Capito announces new chief of staff
charleston, w.va. – Joel Brubaker, the chief of staff of 18 years for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will be leaving for a new opportunity outside the government.
With Brubaker’s departure, J.T. Jezierski, who serves as the senator’s legislative director, will assume the role of chief of staff.
“I am incredibly grateful to Joel for his nearly two decades of service to West Virginia. Not only did Joel serve as my chief of staff, but he also was like a member of the Capito family, a great confidant, and a friend,” Capito said.
“He has been by my side through tough times, hard campaigns, long days and nights, missed vacations, and challenges associated with larger responsibilities.”
Jezierski, a native of Weirton, W.Va., has served in various roles in Capito’s office, including legislative director and director of appropriations. Prior to his time in Capito’s office, Jezierski worked for Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and on the Congressional campaign of Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.).
In the U.S. House of Representatives, Jezierski worked for Rep. Pete Olson (R-Texas) and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. He also served in the George W. Bush administration at the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, and at NASA.
He has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Wheeling-Jesuit University, as well as a Master of Arts in Public Policy from Regent University.
---
Newest member of Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department takes oath of office
Bradley Parker Walls took his oath of office and became the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, July 28. The oath was administered by Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.
Parker also serves in the West Virginia National Guard.
“If you have a goal in sight, never give up on it,” Parker said in a press release from the sheriff’s office.
“Parker is a welcome addition to our department, and he is eager to begin his new career,” Sheriff Bruce Sloan said in the release. “Although he will not be working independently until his graduation from the State Police Academy and completion of his field training probationary period, we expect him to be a tremendous asset to our department and the county.”
The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for the position of deputy sheriff with a scheduled civil service testing date of Sept. 9.
Interested individuals should contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office at 304-647-6634 or visit the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for additional information.
---
HHS funding for state targets disease outbreaks
charleston, w.va. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is appropriating $3.3 million to strengthen health care services throughout West Virginia.
The funding will specifically support bolstering statewide efforts to respond to and prevent infectious disease outbreaks and expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services through the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and Marshall University.
The individual awards are:
l $1,262,663 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases
l $1,000,000 – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, Medication Assisted Treatment Access
l $1,000,000 – Marshall University Research Corporation: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, Medication Assisted Treatment Access
