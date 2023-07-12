New River CTC program to address food preservation
rainelle, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College is offering an event dedicated to the art of canning.
The Canning and Food Preservation class will take place on Aug. 8, 10 a.m. - noon, at the Valley Works Resource Center, located at 458 Main St., Rainelle, W.Va.
The presentation aims to educate participants on the proper methods of preserving their harvest to ensure the safety and quality of preserved foods for their families. With an abundance of myths and misinformation circulating on social media, it is crucial to learn reliable techniques from experienced experts.
Participants will gain insights into various aspects of food preservation, including identifying the freshest produce, understanding acidity levels, accounting for elevation differences when boiling water, and exploring both water bath canning and pressure cooker methods.
The presentation will also touch on freezing food and offer a brief discussion on the dehydration method of preservation.
The event is open to the public. The cost to participate is $25. Pre-registration is required, and the deadline to register is July 31. To register or for additional information, please contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu.
Mercer firefighter, 19, dies in side-by-side rollover
bramwell, w.va. — A Mercer County volunteer firefighter died this week when a side-by-side rolled over him.
Authorities said both the victim, who was 19, and his father were members of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department.
They were riding in a department-owned side-by-side Tuesday afternoon on Scenic Ridge Road. They parked it and began checking out an accident scene when the side-by-side began rolling toward them. They tried to stop it but the machine dragged them over an embankment and rolled several times.
The teenage victim died at a Charleston hospital. His father was treated and released from a Roanoke, Va., hospital.
The names of those involved have yet to be released.
Seven Covid-related deaths counted in past week
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Wednesday seven deaths have been reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,163 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
All of the deaths were of people at least 76 years old, including a 98-year-old woman from Raleigh County.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old male from Grant County, an 87-year-old female from Clay County, a 76-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 76-year-old male from Putnam County, an 85-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, and the Raleigh County woman.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
Farmers Market to open at Beckley Intermodal Gateway
The Farmers Market located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza will open for the 2023 season on Monday, July 17, and will remain open through September.
Market vendors will set up at the covered plaza area on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and sell from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Qualified market vendors will accept senior coupons.
The Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza is located on the top level of the parking facility on Neville Street. Contact David Richmond, WVU extension agent, at 304-255-9321 for more information or if you would like a booth to sell produce or related items at the market.
Highway safety effort to target speeding
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind motorists and motorcyclists to slow down and obey posted speed limits when traveling on West Virginia’s roads.
The GHSP and NHTSA will conduct “targeted high visibility enforcement,” according to a press release, from July 14 - July 30.
In 2021 alone, 12,330 people were killed in speeding-related crashes nationwide. That same year, 64 people died on West Virginia’s roads due to crashes involving speeding.
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Beckley
charleston, w.va. — The West Virginia Lottery says a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the GoMart on Harper Road in Beckley before Monday night’s drawing.
The Lottery said the ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball. The player did not play the Powerplay option.
The winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.
Burr of Rainelle named to Berea College Dean’s List
berea, ky. – Lily Burr, a resident of Rainelle, W.Va., has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Berea College.
A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Berea College is a private liberal arts work college in Berea, Ky., with an enrollment of 1,661. Founded in 1855, Berea College was the first college in the Southern United States to be coeducational and racially integrated.
No death penalty sought in Whitey Bulger prison killing
boston (ap) — Federal prosecutors will not pursue the death penalty against two men charged with the prison killing of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, according to court papers filed Wednesday.
Bulger ran the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and ’80s and served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang’s main rival. Bulger was killed just hours after he was transferred to USP Hazelton in West Virginia from another lockup in Florida.
