New River CTC health programs to have collaborative simulation
beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College is hosting a simulated air evacuation exercise on Tuesday.
More than 50 students in New River New River CTC registered nursing programs, paramedic, and practical nursing programs will be participating in a collaborative simulation along with AirEvac personnel.
Students will work together as a health care team in the fictional “New River General Hospital” to diagnose and treat patient actors and hi-fidelity manikins in the simulation exercise.
The simulation begins at 9 a.m.
Paramedic students will be dispatched from New River CTC’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent to transport hi-fidelity manikin “patients” to the fictional “New River General Hospital” based at New River CTC’s Raleigh County Campus and the WV HEPC Allied Health Wing.
Paramedic students will utilize both the college and state simulation ambulance vehicles and work with AirEvac for transport.
The helicopter transport will commence at 10:15 a.m. from the Ghent Campus, and arrival is expected at 10:40 a.m. on the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver, weather pending.
McCuskey pivots to attorney general’s race
Two-term state Auditor J.B. McCuskey, who was competing in a crowded field for governor, has pivoted to the attorney general’s race instead.
McCuskey said on MetroNews’ “Talkline” that he had thought the timing was right to run for governor, but he soon realized he had entered a crowded, competitive field. “I was surrounded by candidates who were going to have significantly more resources than I did,” he said.
So he concluded that his executive branch tenure and legal background would be a better fit right now in the attorney general’s race. The attorney general is West Virginia government’s top lawyer, representing state agencies in court and taking the lead on lawsuits instigated by the state.
McCuskey, a former delegate from Kanawha County, has served as state auditor since 2017 and has said he believes in filling no more than two terms.
– MetroNews
GreenPower announces big out-of-state contract
south charleston, w.va. – West Virginia-based GreenPower Motor Company just received a contract to produce 15 all-electric school buses for the Clark County, Nevada, School District.
The district, including Las Vegas, transports more than 100,000 students every school day and agreed to the purchase at a total cost of nearly $7 million, according to GreenPower Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Mark Nestlen.
Nestlen said they have about 60 people working on the manufacturing floor now in South Charleston and that number will increase steadily. The employees build the buses and also have access to continuing education through an agreement with BridgeValley Community & Technical College.
– MetroNews
Water company begins main replacement in Bluefield
bluefield, w.va. – West Virginia American Water announced Monday that it will begin construction on an estimated $920,000 infrastructure upgrade project along Stadium Drive in Bluefield, replacing approximately 2,700 feet of cast iron water main from Wildwood Lane to Maryland Avenue.
The entire project is estimated to be completed in September, weather permitting.
Work is scheduled to be conducted between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Evening and weekend work is not anticipated unless required to maintain the project schedule. Motorists are asked to take extra precaution while traveling through this area as flaggers may be present and traffic patterns may be adjusted to accommodate work.
Prahalath Anbu Bharathi graduates from Tufts University
medford, mass. – Tufts University awarded more than 2,800 degrees across all schools during its ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2023.
Prahalath Anbu Bharathi of Lewisburg graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Computer Science (BSCS) from Tufts University.
Bharathi was also named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
Dean’s List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Tufts University is located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Mass., and in Talloires, France.
Raleigh County teen attends YLA leadership summit
Independence High School’s Elyssa Woolwine joined teens from Ohio and West Virginia to convene Youth Leadership Association’s June 18-24 Leadership Summit at YLA Camp Horseshoe in Tucker County.
“YLA works to build better communities,” said West Virginia’s student elected Youth Governor Ella Waters in a press release.
YLA’s Leadership Partners include schools across West Virginia and Ohio, U.S. Forest Service, chambers of commerce, local civic organizations, business, labor, donors and foundations.
Madison Ramirez named to Dean’s List at Palmer
davenport, iowa – Madison Ramirez of Belle, W.Va., has been named to the 2023 spring quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Fla.
Palmer College of Chiropractic has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
Black fly treatment planned for Thursday
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone rivers on Thursday, July 27, weather and water levels permitting.
Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Friday, July 28.
