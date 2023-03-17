beijing (ap) — Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
Other experts have not yet verified their analysis, which has yet to appear in a peer-reviewed journal. How the coronavirus began sickening people remains uncertain. The sequences will have to be matched to the genetic record of how the virus evolved to see which came first.
“These data do not provide a definitive answer to how the pandemic began, but every piece of data is important to moving us closer to that answer,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.
He criticized China for not sharing the genetic information earlier, telling a press briefing that “this data could have and should have been shared three years ago.”
The samples were collected from surfaces at the Huanan seafood market in early 2020 in Wuhan, where the first human cases of COVID-19 were found in late 2019.
Tedros said the genetic sequences were recently uploaded to the world’s biggest public virus database by scientists at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
They were then removed, but not before a French biologist spotted the information by chance and shared it with a group of scientists based outside China that’s looking into the origins of the coronavirus.
Prescribed burning set for Monongahela National Forest
elkins, w.va. — Monongahela National Forest staff plans to conduct prescribed burns on 1,251 acres in Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Pendleton counties from March through June, weather permitting.
The purposes of these treatments are to re-establish fire’s natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.
Project areas planned for prescribed burns this spring include:
Big Mountain Unit 9 & 10 – 55 acres (Pendleton County)
Chestnut Ridge North/South Savanna Units 1 & 2 – 212 acres (Pocahontas County)
Hopkins Units A, B & C – 844 acres (Greenbrier County)
Brushy Mountain Units B2, B4 & B6 – 140 acres (Greenbrier County)
Each burn area will be closed to the public on the day of the burn, and may be closed for several days after, to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on roads near all prescribed burn areas before and during burning. Residents and Forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days. If you encounter smoke on the highway, slow down, turn on your vehicle’s lights and drive appropriately for the conditions.
Prescribed burns are conducted under specific weather conditions and are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals. Monongahela National Forest follows strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and takes into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, smoke dispersion and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the burn will be postponed.
Local radio stations will be alerted to burn activities ahead of time. When burning begins, information, photos, and maps will be available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.
Young man, girl killed in wreck, trying to flee trooper
A 19-year-old male and an unidentified juvenile female were killed on Thursday afternoon when the motorcycle they were riding struck a log truck on U.S. 19 in Nicholas County.
According to a press release from the state patrol, Devon Brantley of Birch River was operating a motorcycle when he was clocked by a patrol officer’s dash-mounted radar going 120 miles per hour on U.S. 19.
The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, using his patrol vehicle’s lights and siren, but Brantley kept going and the officer gave chase.
The official report said the pursuit left U.S. 19, going onto Youngs Monument Road before returning to U.S. 19, where the fatal accident occurred.
Both Brantley and the girl were tossed from the motorcycle and were pronounced dead at the scene.
State police are continuing their investigation.
Fatality on U.S. 460 reported after multiple-vehicle crash
bluefield — One fatality was reported Thursday after a four-vehicle crash shut down traffic on U.S. 460.
The crash occurred about 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Maryland Avenue, according to Patrolman R.L. Hamm with the Bluefield Police Department.
One man died as a result of the crash, and a woman traveling with him was airlifted to a hospital outside the area, Hamm said.
The cause was still under investigation Thursday, Hamm said. The names of the crash victims were not released pending notification of their families.
Both the west and east lanes of U.S. 460 were soon closed. Police directed westbound traffic around to U.S. 460 eastbound and down Maryland Avenue. Bluefield firefighters helped police direct the detoured traffic down College Avenue and at intersections such as Cherry Street and Stadium Drive.
Some motorists were allowed to cross through the intersection to Bluefield Primary School or destinations such as the Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias.
Members of the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department set up a landing zone at the Mercer Mall, where a helicopter ambulance landed and evacuated the injured woman.
Mercer County man sentenced to 35 years in prison
princeton – Daniel Fitzko, 35, of Rock was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust, and for incest, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran said.
Fitzko was arrested by the West Virginia State Police in October 2021 and indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury in June 2022. He pleaded guilty to the charges last January, Cochran stated.
Cochran said that he asked the court to sentence Fitzko to the maximum sentences, and the attorney representing the child’s interests, the guardian ad litem, agreed with this recommendation.
Judge Wills ordered that Fitzko be sentenced to 10 to 20 years and five to 15 years, the maximum on each charge. Wills then ordered that both sentences run consecutive to each other, meaning Fitzko was sentenced to the maximum of 35 years, 20 on one charge and 15 on the other.
Cochran praised the efforts of the West Virginia State Police and Assistant Prosecutor David Pfeifer in their investigation and prosecution of this case and also expressed his continued appreciation for Child Protect of Mercer County and the Child Protective Service workers at the local Department of Health and Human Resources.
“We have a great team in place here in Mercer County to do whatever we can possibly do to keep our kids safe and hold accountable those that harm a child in Mercer County,” he said.
Cochran stated that the maximum sentence was “clearly appropriate in this case considering what had occurred, and Judge Wills sentenced Mr. Fitzko to the maximum sentence allowed by law because there is no doubt that that’s exactly what he deserved.”
By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Federal money appropriated for Yeager Airport drainage
The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee announced Friday that $355,372 has been appropriated for West Virginia International Yeager Airport from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program.
This funding was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and supports erosion control and improved drainage on site.
NAACP branch donates books in honor of Parhams
To celebrate Black History Month, the Raleigh County Branch of the NAACP has donated three books to the Raleigh County Public Library.
The books are a tribute to the lives of Thomas Parham and Joyce Parham, who have been active in community service in Beckley.
The Raleigh County Branch of the NAACP welcomes the public’s help “to seek the betterment of our great city.”
Raleigh Commission to consider Lake Stephens repair
The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 21, to consider proposals to repair the pavilion and fire picnic shelters at Lake Stephens for a total of $49,550.
Also on the budget for the 10 a.m. meeting in commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St. in Beckley is consideration of an agreement between the West Virginia Conservation Agency and the Raleigh County Commission concerning stream restoration, bank stabilization, and blockage removal.
The meeting is open to the public. It is also accessible via conference call with a dial-in number of 978-990-5449 and an access code of that 623858.
Raleigh Emergency Services Authority to meet Monday
The Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Raleigh County Emergency Operating Center, 162 Industrial Park Road, Beaver.
Social distancing will be observed.
