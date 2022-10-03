Nationally, gas prices surging higher, but not so in W.Va.
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas continued a recent surge, rising seven cents over the past week to hit $3.79 with tight supplies and increased demand serving as the main culprits.
In West Virginia, it’s been a different story, however, as gas prices fell 3 cents on the week to $3.44 a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline. In Charleston, the price was down five cents a gallon from one week ago to $3.39 while the price in Beckley declined seven cents a gallon to $3.56, keeping it higher than Huntington ($3.31), Bluefield ($3.42) as well as Charleston and the state average.
The price in Beckley is 32 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago but still higher than the $3.12 average across the city from one year ago.
Around the state, the highest county-level average gas price today is Calhoun County at $3.76, followed by Monroe County at $3.74. The lowest county-level average can be found in Greenbrier County at $3.19.
Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass, says regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas.
“At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies,” she stated in a press release.
“While we can’t say for certain what is sparking increased demand, the ease in gas prices that we saw for much of September may have led to consumers becoming less diligent about following habits that reduced how frequently they had to fill up,” Weaver Hawkins said in the release. “The result is an increase in demand in many areas of the country, despite the summer travel season being in the rearview mirror.”
Meanwhile, gas prices in the Midwest have risen since a deadly refinery fire on Sept. 20 in Ohio, which closed the plant. According to the latest reports, the 160,000 barrel-per-day BP-Husky Toledo refinery could be down for months.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased nationally from 8.32 million barrels a day (b/d) to 8.83 million b/d last week.
— By The Register-Herald
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, October 3, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 601,246
Deaths: 7,426
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,384,812
Deaths: 1,059,579
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 618,514,302
Deaths: 6,548,459
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,151,760
Fully vaccinated: 994,910
Source: DHHR
Despite 3-day death count, Covid remains in retreat
While 10 Covid-related deaths, including three from the region, were added to the state’s tally since its last report on Friday, it is important to note that it took three days to hit that total.
Had it been a one-day count? Different story, but the narrative of Covid in West Virginia – for now, anyway – continues to be one of a pandemic in decline.
In its daily report on Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) counted 1,126 active Covid cases on Sunday, down 131 from Saturday and down 1,023 from a week ago Sunday.
The positive test rate jumped overnight to 9.07 on Sunday from 6.40 the day before, but had stayed in doubled digits for its seventh consecutive day, and was lower than last Sunday when it was at 10.36 percent.
Hospitalizations, while up on the Monday morning count to 196 from 178, remained below 200 for the second consecutive day and down 67 from the 263 that were counted a week ago Sunday.
The number of patients in an intensive care unit was up two to 27, but the 25 posted on Sunday was the lowest it had been since also posting 25 on June 30.
The number of patients on a ventilator ticked up one to 10.
In its daily report, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 24-year-old male from Mingo County, a 69-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old female from Grant County, a 76-year-old female from Wirt County, a 93-year-old female from Cabell County, an 85-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 99-year-old male from Fayette County, an 81-year-old female from Wetzel County, and an 89-year-old female from Ohio County.
Overall, the state has now counted 7,426 Covid-related deaths since the highly infectious disease was first discovered in the state on March 17, 2020.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
Parkways to replace deck on bridge at Camp Creek
The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on the second of three planned Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Camp Creek beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. The bridge deck replacement, at milepost 16.93 southbound, is expected to be completed by Saturday, Oct. 15.
The project will utilize concrete deck panels fabricated off-site to speed up construction and minimize inconvenience to the traveling public. ABC bridge deck projects take about two weeks as opposed to six months for typical on-site construction.
Contractors will close one lane at a time on the bridge to replace bridge decking. Once one lane is redecked, contractors will move to the other lane.
---
Supplemental payment will be issued for LIEAP
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in the 2022 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel. The supplemental payment will be issued to the company that provided the main heating source for the individual’s home (i.e., electric company, gas company, etc.). Individuals who received LIEAP for bulk fuel will receive a check by mail.
