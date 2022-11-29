Miller elected to international board for tolling operators
charleston, w.va. – The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) has elected West Virginia Parkways Authority Director Jeff Miller as an IBTTA director for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1.
The IBTTA Board of Directors includes six officers and 19 other directors from agencies and tolling operators from around the world.
“It is a great honor to be recognized by my industry peers and elected to the IBTTA Board of Directors,” Miller said. “This association is the premier organization in terms of advocacy, education, networking, and new technology for the tolling industry.
“The West Virginia Turnpike is not only a major asset to the state of West Virginia but is also recognized as a very well maintained and efficient operation within the tolling industry,” Miller said.
The IBTTA is the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve them. Founded in 1932, IBTTA has members in 23 countries on six continents.
Miller, a Raleigh County native who lives in Daniels, was appointed executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority by Gov. Jim Justice on Aug. 10, 2020. He previously served as the county administrator for the Raleigh County Commission and before that he was market president for United Bank in Beckley.
● ● ●
Turnpike traffic exceeds predictions for holiday.
charleston, w.va. – Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike was heavier than expected the first two days of the Thanksgiving travel week.
From Tuesday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 27, 721,114 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths. Traffic was heaviest the two days before the Thanksgiving holiday and the weekend after.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 132,053 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, 156,757 vehicles passed through the toll booths. Traffic for the two days was nearly 2,000 vehicles higher than predicted.
The highest traffic day on the Turnpike was Sunday, Nov. 27, when 159,366 vehicles passed through the toll booths.
“The West Virginia Turnpike experienced just about the amount of traffic we were expecting for Thanksgiving week,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.
Aside from some weather-related accidents that slowed traffic on Sunday, Nov. 27, traffic flowed smoothly throughout the week.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, November 29, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 614,319
Deaths 7,605
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,672,495
Deaths 1,079,845
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 642,618,496
Deaths 6,633,138
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,161,231
Fully vaccinated 1,003,954
Source: DHHR
---
Deaths jump by 11 as other Covid numbers also climb
Covid numbers collected by the state turned north in Tuesday’s report, led by 11 deaths that pushed the state’s total to 7,605 and the running November tally to 83, shy of the October total of 102.
Included in the death count were a 103-year-old male from Nicholas County and a 51-year-old male from Fayette County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 677 active Covid-19 cases statewide, up from 624 in the Monday report. It was the fifth consecutive day actives stayed below 700 and the 15th straight day below 1,000.
The positive test rate was also up, climbing to 6.10 percent from 4.73.
Hospitalizations continued an upward trajectory, rising to 162 from 153 in Monday’s report and up from a six-month low of 114 a week ago Wednesday.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old female from Wood County, a 103-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 68-year-old male from Summers County, a 51-year-old male from Fayette County, a 54-year-old male from Cabell County, an 88-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Mingo County, a 51-year-old female from Marshall County, an 86-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year-old female from Jefferson County and an 89-year-old male from Kanawha County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Allegheny Metallurgical hosting job fair on Friday
summersville, w.va. – Eventually planning to employ more than 450 individuals, Allegheny Metallurgical, a metallurgical coal mining company, will host a job fair on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center.
The job fair is open to the public, and while the primary focus will be on opportunities for experienced miners, electricians and individuals with other technical certifications, Allegheny Metallurgical encourages all levels of experience to attend.
Allegheny Metallurgical’s schedule is a 28-day period. In that 28-day period, 14 of the days will be workdays, and 14 of the days will be days off. There will be a combination of day and night shifts to maximize opportunities to be home. Out of the 14 days off, at least seven of those days will be consecutive.
For more information about Allegheny Metallurgical’s job opportunities and to preregister to the event, visit www.alleghenymet.com/job-fair.
---
Governor appoints new director of Miners’ Health
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that he had appointed Frank Foster as the new director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. He fills the position vacated by the retirement of Eugene White. Current Acting Director McKennis “Kenny” Browning will become deputy director.
Foster is a West Virginia native with over 45 years’ experience in the mining industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.