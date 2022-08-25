Marsh: New Covid booster available after Labor Day
A new Covid booster shot that targets the current dominant Omicron variant may be available after Labor Day.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said Thursday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that Pfizer developed the booster to better handle the Omicron BA.5 variant, now the dominant variant in West Virginia and in the country.
Marsh said the Food and Drug Administration will meet Sept. 1-2 and is most likely to approve the booster.
“Then the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) must sign off, and we do anticipate that happening fairly soon,” he said.
Once the CDC gives the green light, the boosters will be available “almost immediately,” he added.
That is important because Covid is still here, he said, with 174,000 new cases reported in the country on Wednesday with 939 deaths.
Marsh said the boosters are effective in helping to prevent severe symptoms from Covid as well as hospitalizations.
He also said Paxlovid, a treatment for Covid, works “very well” for those over 65 and more data show the treatment is “highly effective.”
– By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, August 15, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 577,475
Deaths7: ,261
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 94,016,897
Deaths: 1,043,030
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 599,180,733
Deaths: 6,481,225
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,146,277
Fully vaccinated: 989,630
Source: DHHR
Covid metrics up and down as deaths climb by four
Go figure.
Active Covid-19 cases, which had been declining in West Virginia over the past few days, were back up in the Thursday report, rising from 2,627 to 2,821.
At the same time, the state’s positive test rate, which had been hanging out in double digits of late, dropped from 11.21 percent to 7.36 percent, the lowest it had been since June 29 when it registered 6.76 percent.
Also, hospitalizations dropped sharply from 345 to 307, as low as that reading has been since July 24. The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit also fell from 53 to 48, and the number of patients on a ventilator dropped from 16 to 13 on the day.
Still, through the ups and downs of various metrics, deaths continued to add up with four more confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the latest report.
That tally pushed the cumulative total to 7,261.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old female from Tyler County, a 76-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old female from Wayne County.
– By J. Damon Cain
λλλ
Open house set for old Raleigh powerhouse
The public is invited to explore the iconic Raleigh powerhouse near Beckley during a free open house sponsored by Foxfire Realty and the Raleigh County Historical Society.
Recently declared eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, the iconic building was the source of electricity for the company-owned community of Raleigh and its mines from 1906 until 1950.
The brick-and-stone building may best be known for swastikas that decorate a course around its sides. A good luck symbol when the building was built, the Nazis appropriated a version of the symbol in 1920, resulting in its widespread association with hatred.
The National Coal Heritage Authority will also provide exhibits on mining history during the event.
The building is at 1050 Burmeister Ave.
The open house will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
For more information, contact David Sibray at 304-575-7390 or dsibray@gmail.com.
----
$760,000 appropriated in support of treatment
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced in a joint press release that $760,465 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was being appropriated to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety to support juvenile justice system improvements and residential substance use disorder treatment programs within state and local correctional facilities across West Virginia.
Individual awards were:
l$457,500 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Title II Formula Grants Program
DOJ’s Title II Formula Grants Program provides funding to support state and local juvenile justice systems improvements, as well as delinquency prevention and intervention efforts. Through these awards, states can provide job training, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, community-based programs and services, reentry/aftercare services and school programs to prevent truancy.
l$302,965 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) Grant Program
DOJ’s Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) Grant Program provides funding to assist states with developing and implementing residential substance use disorder treatment programs within state correctional facilities, as well as within local correctional and detention facilities. The RSAT Program promotes drug-free prisons and jails through the development of specialized residential substance use disorder treatment programs that identify and provide appropriate treatment and recovery support services to individuals with mental health and substance use disorders.
----
Black fly spraying set for three rivers
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New and Bluestone rivers on Tuesday, August 30, weather and water levels permitting. Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Wednesday, August 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.