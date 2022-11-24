Man who was shot to death early Wednesday identified
A man who died after an early morning shooting in Beckley on Wednesday has been identified as Juwan Greer, 45, of Beckley.
In its original press release, the Beckley Police Department said that its officers responded at 3:45 a.m. to “a shooting incident” in the 100 block of Truman Avenue.
The release said that upon arrival officers discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on arrival at Raleigh General Hospital.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, the release said. No other details were released in the Wednesday night update.
Counting Covid-19
The latest national numbers as of Thursday, November 24, 2022:
(Editor’s note: The state does not update its numbers on holidays.)
West Virginia
Covid cases 613,165
Deaths 7,594
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,505,190
Deaths 1,078,938
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 639,789,030
Deaths 6,626,735
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,160,929
Fully vaccinated 1,003,663
Source: DHHR
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
beijing (ap) – The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production.
Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou. Foxconn is trying to rebuild the workforce after employees walked out last month over complaints about unsafe conditions.
Videos on social media showed police in white protective suits kicking and clubbing workers during the protest that erupted Tuesday and lasted into the next day.
Foxconn, the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics for Apple and other global brands, blamed a “technical error” in the process of adding new employees.
“We apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters,” said a company statement. It promised to “try its best to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees.”
Late Wednesday, Apple said it had people on the ground at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility.
“We are reviewing the situation and working closely with Foxconn to ensure their employees’ concerns are addressed,” the company based in Cupertino, California, said.
The dispute comes as the ruling Communist Party tries to contain a surge in coronavirus cases without shutting down factories, as it did in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Its tactics include “closed-loop management,” or having employees live at their workplaces without outside contact.
Authorities promised last month to reduce economic disruption by cutting quarantine times and making other changes to China’s “zero-Covid” strategy, which aims to isolate every case. Despite that, the infection surge has prompted authorities to suspend access to neighborhoods and factories and to close office buildings, shops and restaurants in parts of many cities.
On Thursday, people in eight districts of Zhengzhou with a total of 6.6 million residents were told to stay home.
Woman dies after drving stolen ambulance into river
charleston, w.va. – A woman died Thanksgiving morning in Charleston after wrecking a stolen ambulance into the Kanawha River.
According to Charleston police, at 12:31 a.m. Thursday, Elizabeth Reed, of Hinton, while an ER patient at CAMC General, stole a Cedar Grove VFD ambulance and drove toward Kanawha Boulevard.
Police said four minutes later the ambulance hit a cement barrier near the Chesapeake Avenue intersection and plunged into the river.
Reed’s body was recovered inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team at about 10 a.m.
Charleston police are continuing their investigation.
Fire damages Richwood lumber company
richwood, w.va. – A Wednesday morning fire damaged Cherry River Lumber Company in Richwood.
The blaze, called in at 1:43 a.m., was in the mill works area of the plant.
The Richwood Fire Department reported smoke and heavy fire when it arrived on the scene.
According to a Facebook post from the department, “The attack crew on Engine 19 made entry to find a large fire in the Mill Works Area. The attack crew quickly extinguished the heavy fire and started working on smaller isolated pockets of fire.”
An investigator with the state Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene late Wednesday morning to begin looking for a possible cause.
No injuries were reported in connection with the blaze.
Tamarack holding Small Business Saturday event
beckley, w.va. – Tamarack Marketplace will host a variety of local artists, vendors and musicians – along with a 20 percent off sale on most retail items – to celebrate small businesses on Saturday.
Since its inception in 2010, Small Business Saturday has become a nationwide event every Saturday immediately following Thanksgiving. The goal of the event has been to help promote small businesses in a similar fashion to that of Black Friday.
“Small Business Saturday is a perfect way to promote the local artists, craftspeople and vendors that make Tamarack Marketplace the special place it is,” said AJ Dennison, Tamarack marketing director, in a press release.
“We see it as a great opportunity to bring the artists and the shoppers together for an enhanced experience,” he said. “You will be able to see the creators at work, sample some locally made goods, enjoy live music with the overall goal to bring a greater appreciation to all the work that goes into all the items we have here.”
