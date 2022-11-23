Man dies in early morning shooting on Truman in Beckley
One unidentified man is dead after an early morning shooting in Beckley on Wednesday.
In a press release, the Beckley Police Department said that its officers responded at 3:45 a.m. to “a shooting incident” in the 100 block of Truman Avenue.
The release said that upon arrival officers discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on arrival at Raleigh General Hospital.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, the release said, and the man’s identification was being withheld pending notification of family members.
– The Register-Herald
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, November 23, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 613,165
Deaths 7,594
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,402,157
Deaths 1,077,900
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 639,293,622
Deaths 6,624,263
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,160,929
Fully vaccinated 1,003,663
Source: DHHR
With a week to go, Covid deaths hit 72 in November
Covid has claimed four more lives in West Virginia, according to the Wednesday morning update from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
That pushes the overall total to 7,594 deaths and November’s running tally to 72 with a week left to go in the month.
In its report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year-old female from Summers County, a 71-year-old male from Mingo County and a 96-year-old female from Cabell County.
Hospitalizations were down to 116 after rising to 120 in the Tuesday report.
The daily positive test rate shot up to 7.32 percent from 4.87 percent the previous day, but stayed in single digits since posting a 10.42 percent rate on Sept. 25.
The DHHR reported 664 active Covid cases in the state, up from 637 on Thursday.
By J. Damon Cain
Senators urge U.S. drone support for Ukraine
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) led 16 bipartisan senators in urging U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to provide Ukrainian forces with MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones. The Pentagon has considered transferring armed Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to Ukraine for months without a final decision, and providing the drones has the potential to drive the strategic course of Russia’s war in Ukraine’s favor.
“The American people and their representatives in Congress have strongly supported arming Ukraine to defend its homeland against Russian tyranny. Toward this end, Congress provided the Pentagon with appropriations and drawdown authority to provide Ukraine the necessary firepower,” the senators said. “The timely provision of effective lethal aid to stabilize Ukrainian defenses and enable long-term resistance against future Russian aggression remains urgent.”
Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova have repeatedly requested the MQ-IC Gray Eagle. This particular UAS system’s operational attributes include availability, lethality, survivability, and exportability and complement existing weapon systems used by the Ukrainians. Most importantly, armed UAS could find and attack Russian warships in the Black Sea, breaking its coercive blockade and alleviate dual pressures on the Ukrainian economy and global food prices. The weapon system configurations for the MQ-lC have been reviewed and exported to over 25 U.S. partners.
“Transferring the MQ-1C Gray Eagle was under consideration for months across 24 assistance packages. The introduction of Iranian UAS systems supporting Russian objectives threaten to stall Ukraine’s momentum. A Russian victory over Ukraine would significantly damage American security and prosperity, and enabling Ukraine’s preservation of its homeland remains a moral imperative and squarely within our national interests,” the senators continued.
Manchin and Capito were joined by Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), John Hoeven (R-ND), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).
Rucker withdraws candidacy for Senate president
Sen. Patricia Rucker, who had earlier announced a bid for the Senate president’s leadership role, announced on Wednesday that she was withdrawing from that challenge.
“I believed that by running for Senate President, I could provide an alternative that could act as catalyst to provide the unity needed to get things done. I still do,” Rucker, R-Jefferson, wrote in a statement that she distributed on Wednesday.
“At the time of my announcement to run, I believed that I had the votes needed to win. Today, November 22nd, I no longer believe that to be true.”
Rucker continued, “They say that all things happen in their time. It is clear to me that at this point in time, it would be in the best interest of all concerned that I withdraw from running for President of the West Virginia State Senate.”
Rucker on Aug. 31 announced a challenge to current Senate President Craig Blair for leadership.
Rucker and Blair are both Republicans, both represent Eastern Panhandle counties and have been representatives of the same Senate leadership team. A few weeks ago, Blair removed Rucker as education committee chairwoman but then gave her leadership of a newly established committee focusing on school choice issues.
MetroNews
