Mac's Toy Fund's new address is with Beckley Area Foundation
Continuing a 92-year tradition, Mac’s Toy Fund has gifted children in Raleigh County a merrier Christmas.
With the onset of the pandemic, the fund switched from an annual in-person distribution to a grant program for charities that serve children.
This year, Mac’s has awarded $38,000 in grants to 18 local charities for Christmas parties and related activities.
As part of the tradition that began in 1930, Thanksgiving weekend serves as the kickoff of Mac’s fundraising campaign. For 92 years, people from Beckley, southern West Virginia and around the region have donated to the fund, which helps provide a happier holiday season for hundreds of children.
Despite changes over the last couple of years, Mac’s is still dependent on the generosity of donors who make the fund part of their own holiday traditions.
“Kids don’t differentiate about whether there is upheaval in the world,” said Dawn A. Dayton, Toy Fund president and former managing editor of The Register-Herald. “They just know it’s Christmas and they hope that Santa won’t pass them over.
“Mac’s helps to keep that hope alive,” Dayton said.
As always, donations are tax-deductible.
Those who donate should take note of a new address to which to send funds. That address is:
Beckley Area Foundation
1210 S. Kanawha St.
Beckley, WV 25801
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest national and world numbers as of Friday, November 25, 2022:
(Editor’s note: The state does not update its numbers on a holiday.)
West Virginia
Covid cases 613,165
Deaths 7,594
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,559,921
Deaths 1,079,182
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 640,977,014
Deaths 6,629,525
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,160,929
Fully vaccinated 1,003,663
Source: DHHR
---
Avian flu outbreak the worst on record; 50M dead birds
The American outbreak of avian influenza is officially the worst on record with 50.54 million dead birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The highly pathogenic virus was found at a commercial turkey farm in South Dakota this week, resulting in tens of thousands of birds being killed to avoid further spread. That pushed the 2022 total depopulation figures above 2015 when 50.5 million birds were killed, USDA data shows.
The virus has mostly impacted turkey and egg operations, sending prices to all-time highs and contributing to soaring food inflation. While the spread slowed during the warmer months, it continued to fester and now risks further spread as cooling temperatures prompt more birds to migrate.
In addition to the turkey farms, bird flu has also been detected in recent days at a Utah petting zoo and Missouri chicken farm. The virus has been confirmed in over 630 flocks in 46 U.S. states. The risk to humans is low but people should avoid unprotected contact with wild or domestic birds that look sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
By Bloomberg News
---
Experts see Covid outbreak as prelude to a wave
A year after omicron began its assault on humanity, the ever-morphing coronavirus mutant drove Covid-19 case counts higher in many places just as Americans gathered for Thanksgiving. It was a prelude to a wave that experts expect to soon wash over the U.S.
Phoenix-area emergency physician Dr. Nicholas Vasquez said his hospital admitted a growing number of chronically ill people and nursing home residents with severe Covid-19 this month.
“It’s making a clear comeback,” he said.
Nationally, new Covid cases averaged around 39,300 a day as of Tuesday — far lower than last winter but a vast undercount because of reduced testing and reporting. About 28,000 people with Covid were hospitalized daily and about 340 died.
Cases and deaths were up from two weeks earlier. Yet a fifth of the U.S. population hasn’t been vaccinated, most Americans haven’t gotten the latest boosters and many have stopped wearing masks.
Meanwhile, the virus keeps finding ways to avoid defeat.
The omicron variant arrived in the U.S. just after Thanksgiving last year and caused the pandemic’s biggest wave of cases. Since then, it has spawned a large extended family of sub-variants. They edged out competitors by getting better at evading immunity from vaccines and previous illness — and sickening millions.
By The Associated Press
---
Two sobriety checkpoints to run Saturday, Tuesday
A pair of sobriety checkpoints will be set up in southern West Virginia, one run by the Beckley Police Department, the other by the state police.
On Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Beckley police will conduct a checkpoint on Second Street at Thornhill Court with an alternative location set for Johnstown Road at Jefferson Street.
Alternative locations are planned in case the primary site becomes unsafe because of traffic congestion or if hazardous or an otherwise unsafe situation arrises.
The checkpoint will be supported by roving DUI patrols throughout the night.
On Tuesday, the state patrol will hold its checkpoint in Nicholas County on Rt. 41 near the Pizza Hut restaurant in Summersville.
The checkpoint will run from 6 p.m. to midnight.State police are working in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention.
“Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, underage drinking and those driving on suspended or revoked driver’s licenses,” a press release from the Southern Regional Highway Safety Office stated.
“The purpose of the DUI checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”
The safety office funds the checkpoints.
