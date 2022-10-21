Lottery climbs to $278.2 million cash value; Saturday drawing
It’s OK to dream – just a little or even a lot, which would be appropriate when contemplating what to do with over a half-billion dollars in winnings should you hold the winning lottery ticket on Saturday night.
Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Saturday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $580 million, with a cash value of a dreamy $278.2 million. Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.
This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the Jan. 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.
The drawing will be the 34th in the current jackpot run.
Tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.
All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Saturday.
And then, the odds – in most all probability – will pop your dream balloon.
But it’s still OK to dream.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, October 21, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 605,830
Deaths 7,487
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,165,873
Deaths 1,067,545
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 627,189,241
Deaths 6,577,088
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,155,658
Fully vaccinated 998,670
Source: DHHR
---
Deaths return to zero; trends show weakened Covid
Covid deaths are jumping around a bit in the daily reporting by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources – one day zero, the next day eight, and then on Friday, back to zero.
Other trend lines were calm and clear. The number of active Covid cases in the state inched up to 875 from 868 in the Friday report while the positive test rate was up to 5.62 percent from a five-month low of 4.94 percent.
Actives have spent the past five days and the past 10 days out of 12 below 1,000 while the positive test rate has spent 25 consecutive days in single digits.
Hospitalizations were up one to 157, they, too, having spent the month on a slow but certain decline.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
Domestic violence candlelight vigil on Tuesday
AWAY, formerly the Women’s Resource Center, is hosting its annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil and Incite Hope Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Gates Supply in Beckley.
The event will honor victims and celebrate survivors of domestic violence. Also, recipients of the 2022 Incite Hope Awards will be honored.
Dawana “Dee” Sizemore is the keynote speaker, addressing the reality of domestic violence.
The event is open to the public.
Additional information can be found on the group’s Facebook Events Page https://www.facebook.com/wrcwv/events/?ref=page_internal
---
Gas prices down for the week in W.Va., across U.S.
Beckley – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined by 6 cents to $3.82, while the average price in West Virginia is 2 cents lower for the week, sitting at $3.55.
According to AAA, Beckley’s average is now at $3.56, holding steady overnight, a penny less than a week ago and 14 cents lower than a month ago. Last year at this time, the average price in Beckley was $3.26.
Charleston’s average is now at $3.41, down a penny overnight, 3 cents less than a week ago and 11 cents lower than a month ago. A year ago, the Charleston average was $3.23.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.28 million barrels per day to 8.68 million last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased marginally from 209.5 million barrels to 209.4 million.
Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 1 million barrels lower than mid-October 2021. Coupled with fluctuating oil prices, low demand has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to remain low, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump prices come down through the weekend.
At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 43 cents to settle at $85.98. Although crude prices increased after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories dropped by 1.7 million bbl to 437.4 million bbl last week, the price of oil declined earlier in the week due to ongoing market concerns about crude demand as fear of a recession has increased. If economic growth stalls or declines, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices.
Around West Virginia, the highest county-level average gas price Friday was in Calhoun County, now at $3.82. The cheapest spot for gas in the state today could be found in Greenbrier County at $3.38.
Checking nearby, the average price for a gallon of regular today (and change compared to a week ago) in Ohio is at $3.71 (-0.13), Kentucky $3.44 (-0.05), Virginia $3.54 (-0.02), Maryland $3.71 (-0.04) and Pennsylvania $3.94 (-/+0.00).
Across the nation, the high spot remains California at $5.83, which is down 32 cents from last week, followed by Alaska and Hawaii, both at $5.21. The lowest state averages can be found in Georgia at $3.22, followed by Texas at $3.24.
---
Tech hosting GLAM Night Out fashion show
West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is hosting GLAM Night Out on Saturday, a fashion show fundraiser for Golden Bear Athletics.
The show will be at The Resort at Glade Springs and will begin at 8:30 p.m. It will feature fashions from global designers and West Virginia-based retailers and apparel creators. Community members, alumni and special guests will serve as models during the fashion show.
