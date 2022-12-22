Local groups team up to offer warming station in Oak Hill
In response to this week’s weather forecasts, a quartet of local organizations will open a warming station in Oak Hill that will be available until the end of March of 2023.
The warming station, located at 319 Main St. E., Oak Hill, will be available any time when the temperature is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, partnering with the United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/Fayette County, announced the opening of the warming station on Wednesday.
When weather predictions forecast below-freezing temperatures, including wind chill, the warming station will be open if the temperature drops to 15 degrees or below.
Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/Fayette County will accept guests beginning at 8 p.m. on nights when the temperatures are 15 degrees or below, and will stay open overnight until 7 a.m. the following morning. If the temperature stays below 15 degrees, the station will reopen at 8 p.m. the following evening.
Oceana City Hall open as warming center
Oceana City Hall’s council chambers will be open as a warming center during the current winter storm.
Anyone who loses power or is homeless and needs a warm place to stay is welcome.
The warming center will remain open until Winter Storm Elliott has left the area and temperatures return to reasonable conditions, according to officials.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, December 22, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 621,614
Deaths 7,661
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 100,281,884
Deaths 1,089,842
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 655,765,881
Deaths 6,674,178
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,164,115
Fully vaccinated 1,006,130
Source: DHHR
Positive Covid test rate takes significant jump
Maybe, over the course of the next several days, the 18.91 percent positive Covid test rate recorded Wednesday by the state will be an outlier, an anomaly, but for now it is a significant jump from where that metric has been the past few months.
It might even be adjusted as the data is more closely examined. That has happened on multiple occasions previously.
But for now, the rate jumped from 8.83 percent on Tuesday to a level that had not been touched since Aug. 22 when the rate hit 19.20 percent during a two-month period where the trend line zig-zagging was bouncing between highs and lows on a daily basis. The market, you might say, was a tad jittery.
Since that time, the rate has been fairly stable and benign, staying at, near or below 5 percent and rarely moving in any direction more than a full percentage point.
While most major statistical profiles of Covid’s spread – other than deaths – have been moving higher in recent weeks, none has jumped as dramatically as did the positive test rate in the Thursday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Hospitalizations were actually down eight to 224 though its trend line is pointing up, having slowly, inexorably moved higher since counting 114 Covid patients in hospital beds on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
Active Covid cases were up to 1,326 from 1,224 the day before, and that marked the eighth consecutive day and tenth in the past 12 the count had been above 1,000. On Thanksgiving eve, actives were reported at 668.
But again, no Covid-related deaths were reported for the day, the fifth consecutive day that the state’s Covid death total stayed at 7,661, not having moved since last Friday’s report.
— By J. Damon Cain
Post offices closed next two Mondays
Christmas 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 both fall on a Sunday, when Post Office locations nationwide are already closed. Post Offices will observe these federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.
There are no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee. All Post Office locations will be open for business and regular mail delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Some Post Offices may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31. Customers can visit the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com to find Post Office locations and hours of operation.
Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24. If a box normally has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier that day. For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to either put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box or take their items to one of the more than 34,000 Post Office locations.
Judicial holiday for all of Friday due to weather
Because of the weather forecast for challenging weather, Friday will be treated as a full-day judicial holiday for judicial officials in West Virginia.
The day, along with Dec. 30, had already been designated as a half-day judicial holiday vis judicial order on Dec. 19.
Now, because of impending severe weather, all of Friday will be considered a holiday.
Friday, Dec. 30, remains a half-day holiday.
Summers Building Commission to elect officers
The Summers County Building Commission will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at the Summers County Commission office, 120 Ballengee St., Hinton, to elect officers for the year.
