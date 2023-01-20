Kroger facing class-action lawsuit over payroll issues
morgantown, w.va. – Members of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400 Union in Virginia and West Virginia employed by Kroger in the Mid-Atlantic region have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging their employer has persistent payroll problems that have amounted to “wage theft.”
Matthew Handley, of Handley Farah & Anderson PLLC, represents the workers and said the lawsuit is in response to what he called the “chaotic rollout” of their new MyTime payroll system. UFCW officials have received more than 1,000 reports of payroll problems and believe there are many more that have gone unreported.
“One woman in West Virginia who started at Kroger, worked for four weeks and didn’t get paid at all during that four weeks that she did had to quit because she was working for free,” Handley said.
Handley said the problems have varied from simple errors to incorrect pay rates, incorrect withholdings, and problems with insurance. The real issue has developed not due to the problems, but rather because of the lack of action by Kroger over time to correct the problems.
According to Handley, there will likely be state and federal violations that will increase the damage payout if the lawsuit is successful. But unlike residents of Virginia included in the lawsuit, who would receive up to three times their pay, West Virginia residents will have to rely on those federal provisions to increase the damage award,
MetroNews has not yet received comment from Kroger officials.
– By MetroNews
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, Jan. 20, 2023:
West Virginia
Covid cases 631,811
Deaths 7,802
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 101,975,974
Deaths 1,103,766
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 668,516,498
Deaths 6,736,996
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 65.1%
Fully vaccinated 56.2%
Source: DHHR
W.Va. reports 12 more Covid-related deaths
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state moved higher in the state’s Friday report as deaths also jumped from 0 to 12 over the previous 24 hours, pushing the total to 7,802 deaths attributed to the highly infectious disease.
Nine of the daily deaths were people, men and women, who were at least 80 years old.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) recorded 962 active cases in the state, up from 889 the day before but staying below 1,000 for the fifth consecutive day.
The positive test rate was on the move to higher levels, too, climbing from 7.56 percent on Wednesday to 8.53 percent on Thursday – but staying in single digits for the sixth straight day.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, continued to tick down, falling from 273 to 265 from Thursday to Friday, the seventh straight day below 300.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit fell from 40 to 38 over the previous 24 hours, staying below 50 for the seventh consecutive day.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old female from Boone County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old male from Roane County, a 94-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Roane County, a 61-year old male from Summers County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County and an 85-year old female from Raleigh County.
By J. Damon Cain
Raleigh County Commission accepting bids for rail trail
The Raleigh County Commission will receive sealed bids on a general construction contract for the construction of a rail trail.
The work includes clearing, earthwork, grading, drainage, construction of an aggregate trail, and other incidental construction as indicated on the drawings and specifications.
Bids will be received at commission offices, 116 ½ Heber St., Beckley, until 10 a.m. on Feb. 21. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at that time.
A mandatory pre-bid conference will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, at the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department, 1103 Raleigh St., Whitesville. A tour of the project site will immediately follow the conference. Bidders are responsible for providing their own transportation – an ATV or similar off-road vehicle is recommended.
Bidding documents may be obtained from the offices of Chapman Technical Group, 200 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177, for a non-refundable fee of $100 per set. Bidders may also obtain bidding documents through Chapman Technical Group’s Plan Room on its website at www.chaptech.com.
Raleigh school board to consider suspending coach
The Raleigh County Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at Munson Hall to consider the suspension of an unnamed coach, according to the board’s agenda as prepared by Superintendent David Price.
The board is also to receive Price’s attendance report, consider approval of a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia University-Parkersburg for Child Development field experience, approve student transfer, consider approval of agreements with the State Energy Express Office for program sites at Daniels Elementary and Fairdale Elementary schools and consider for approval the superintendent’s recommendations for personnel.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Beckley
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Sheetz #482 on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.
The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.
The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $473 million.
Tickets for the next draw, at $2 apiece, must have been purchased by 9:59 p.m. on Saturday.
Greenbrier Commission to meet Wednesday
The Greenbrier County Commission will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. in Room 132 of the courthouse to open a bid for a generator for the courthouse addition and renovation project, to consider hiring a case manager for the day report center, to consider hiring a telecommunicator for the the 911 center and to consider appointment of a new member to the planning commission.
Greenbrier Planning Commission to review zoning
The Greenbrier County Planning Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the County Commission Courtroom in a working session to review a draft zoning ordinance.
