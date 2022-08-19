Kids Day at Alderson Market as schools ramp up for start
There will be free school supplies for all students, along with games, music, tastings, and more on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Alderson Community Market.
The Alderson Community Market is located on the Greenbrier County side of town, in the parking lot of the Visitor Center and Fruits of Labor Cafe and under the large pavilion in the adjacent green space.
The Greenbrier Valley Foundation Literary Fund will provide a variety of school supplies for every student who comes to the market.
Alderson Community Market participates in SNAP Stretch, providing extra value for each SNAP dollar.
For more information, contact Fawn Valentine at 304-520-5720.
------
It’s back-to-school time
According to information found on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website, the first day of school for students in our area is as follows:
λFayette County - Monday, Aug. 22
λGreenbrier County - Monday, Aug. 29
λMcDowell County - Monday, Aug. 29
λMercer County - Friday, Aug. 26
λMonroe County - Thursday, Aug. 25
λNicholas County - Monday, Aug. 22
λRaleigh County - Thursday, Aug. 25
λSummers County - Wednesday, Aug. 24
λWyoming County - Thursday, Aug. 25
------
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 572,854
Deaths: 7,234
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 93,495,637
Deaths: 1,040,298
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 594,782,853
Deaths: 6,450,480
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,145,670
Fully vaccinated: 989,128
Source: DHHR
Active Covid cases back above 3,000; four deaths
Active Covid cases ended their four-day run beneath 3,000 when the Friday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) showed they had climbed to 3,009 from 2,842.
Prior to dipping to 2,891 from 3,315 on Sunday, actives had spent only two days prior to that beneath 3,000 since July 20 – excactly a month ago today.
The state’s positive test rate edged up to 8.62 percent from 7.85 percent, staying in single digits a third consecutive day.
Hospitalizations fell by eight to 338, continuing to pull away from the 397 recorded on Aug. 9. The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit dropped by five to 50, and the number of patients on a ventilator was up by three to 16.
In its final report for the week, the DHHR reported four additional Covid-related deaths with a total of 7,234 deaths.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old male from Summers County, an 80-year-old female from Webster County, a 73-year-old female from Monroe County and an 80-year-old female from Grant County.
------
Registration open for End Alzheimer’s walk
The Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter invites the community to register for the New River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 17 at J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 44 Hazel Ruby Lane in Mt. Hope.
Melissa Menei of Kindred at Home will serve as Walk chair.
The event is the world’s largest fundraising event to support free community educational programs, Alzheimer’s care services, and the advancement of research. The New River Region goal is $30,000. The Walk opens at 9 a.m., the ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and is followed by the Walk.
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s throughout West Virginia is now open. For more information or to register a team, sign up as a team captain or register to walk as an individual, visit www.alz.org/walk.
------
Plans made to celebrate Katherine Johnson’s birthday
To celebrate the life and achievements of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, the Greenbrier Historical Society will be hosting a weekend of community activities at the Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs the weekend of Aug. 26, which would be her 104th birthday and West Virginia’s designated Katherine Johnson Day.
Born in White Sulphur Springs, Johnson was one of the first Black female engineers at NASA, and her pioneering work on John Glenn’s orbital mission in 1962 consolidated her reputation as an outstanding mathematician. Her life and story has earned her countless awards and recognitions, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, and has inspired works such as the book and movie “Hidden Figures.”
Friday events:
7:30 p.m. – Pamela Barry’s award-winning one-act play, a retelling of Katherine Johnson’s life performed by Neely Seams and Danny Seams, Azimuth Angles, Orbit Calculations, Trajectories, Moon Landing: “The Right Stuff” at the Schoolhouse Hotel with refreshments provided for a brief birthday celebration.
Display of WV Middle School students’ “Reaching for the Moon” Graphic Art Competition in the Schoolhouse Hotel during the play and reception
Self-guided driving/walking tour map of notable locations in Katherine Johnson’s life in White Sulphur Springs
Saturday:
10 a.m. – Moderated discussion and “My Remarkable Journey: A Memoir” book signing with daughters of Katherine Johnson, Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore, at the Schoolhouse Hotel with light refreshments provided.
Self-guided driving/walking tour map of notable locations in Katherine Johnson’s life in White Sulphur Springs.
1-4 p.m. – Historic walking tour of downtown Lewisburg provided by the Greenbrier Historical Society
1-4 p.m. – Self-guided tour at the North House Museum in Lewisburg, with opportunities to view numerous exhibits related to Greenbrier Valley history
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.