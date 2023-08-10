Justice to formally establish Summerville Lake as state park
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice will sign HB 124 on Friday, which officially establishes Summersville Lake State Park.
Upon signing, the site of the new park will be open to the public.
Gov. Justice announced West Virginia’s 36th state park earlier this week. Summersville Lake State Park will be located on the northern shore of the state’s largest lake in Nicholas County.
Estimates show more than 1 million visitors enjoy watersports there each year. The new park, covering 177 acres just off U.S. 19, will immediately open the lake to additional recreational activities such as hiking, biking, and picnicking. The new park also includes an additional parking lot for those coming to enjoy the views and outdoor recreation.
The site is slated to be developed through a public-private partnership. Planned amenities include additional climbing and bouldering opportunities, hiking and biking trails, water activities, aerial sports, camping, cabins and more.
The signing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Pirates Cove Parking Area.
---
Woman rescued after vehicle rolls down embankment above river
great cacapon, w.va. (ap) — Authorities rescued an injured woman whose vehicle rolled down a steep embankment above a river in West Virginia on the Maryland border.
The 19-year-old woman was treated for undisclosed injuries at the scene Tuesday night before being placed in an inflatable raft and floated down the Cacapon River where a helicopter then flew her to a Baltimore hospital, Maryland State Police said in a news release.
The victim was trapped inside her vehicle after it went off a road and down a 70-foot embankment. The aerial rescue was necessary due to the steep terrain, the severity of her injuries and the car’s precarious position in the ravine, the statement said. A Maryland state police helicopter maneuvered 130 feet above while a paramedic was lowered to the scene and was assisted by rescue crews.
---
Commission to consider new hires, $450,000 grant
The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in chambers to consider a $450,000 grant to the the Bradley Public Service District for the West Raleigh sewer project, a JAG grant application in the amount of $22,065, and a change order for Clear Fork Rail Trail for $42,200.
Also on the agenda are the introduction of Carisa Richards as tax deputy and Tonya Cook, records clerk, both in the sheriff’s department.
The meeting, scheduled for commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St., Beckley, is open to the public and can be accessed via call-in at 978-990-5449, with an access code of 623858.
---
Capito directs funding for McDowell police vehicles
charleston, w.va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Thursday nine congressionally directed spending (CDS) awards from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to help communities and entities across West Virginia support local law enforcement offices and courthouses.
Specifically, the funding will support security and training projects, new equipment, and the addition of staff. These awards were secured through CDS requests made by Senator Capito.
The funding included $123,000 for the McDowell County Commission for the acquisition of patrol vehicles.
---
Manchin-directed spending aids Mercer sheriff
charleston, w.va. – Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is directing $4 million from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for eight projects to promote public safety and support law enforcement across West Virginia.
The federal awards are eight of the congressionally directed spending (CDS) requests Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the fiscal year 2023 funding bill.
Of the eight awards, $300,000 went to the Mercer County Commission to support purchasing six new police cruisers and equipment for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
---
U.S. 19 to get upgrade between Shady and Beaver
charleston, w.va. – A large construction project to upgrade U.S. 19 to three lanes from Shady Spring to Beaver was among 15 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.
The project will be funded by bonds sold through the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
“This project will greatly improve access for local people and travelers along an extremely congested section of U.S. 19,” said Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., WVDOH chief engineer of construction.
---
Monongahela National Forest hiring forestry techs
elkins, w.va. – The USDA Forest Service is hiring forestry technicians across the Eastern Region starting Aug. 14 with jobs available in a variety of locations, including Bartow and Richwood in Monongahela National Forest.
Forestry technicians work in a variety of forestry, recreation and natural resource areas to promote healthy forest resources and provide opportunities for the public to enjoy national forests and grasslands. New government employees may be eligible to receive recruitment incentives.
Interested applicants must apply Aug. 14-21 at https://www.usajobs.gov/job/740870200. Be sure to select your preferred location. Applications are accepted only through www.usajobs.gov.
---
CAMC to celebrate purchase of Plateau Medical Center
The purchase of Plateau Medical Center by CAMC, announced eight months ago, became a reality on April 1. Now, they are ready to celebrate with the workforce, families and community on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Physical Therapy, 415 Main St., Oak Hill, across from the hospital.
The ribbon cutting and remarks will begin at 11:45 a.m.
---
American Water awards $1,000 to Ansted Certified Fire Department
charleston, w.va. – West Virginia American Water announced Thursday the recipients of its 11th annual Firefighting Support Grant program with $1,000 going to Ansted Certified Fire Department to purchase an Akron Revolution 4-inch intake valve.
American Water made 19 other grants totaling $17,000.
---
Hinton organ concert canceled, to be rescheduled
The organ concert at First Presbyterian Church in Hinton has been canceled.
The concert had been scheduled for Aug. 13 to celebrate the church pipe organ’s centennial.
The intention is to reschedule the concert later in the fall.
