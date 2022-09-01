Justice pushes income tax cut after another revenue record
West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for August of $507 million were $141.8 million above estimates and 32.2 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
“I once again plead with the State Senate to give our hard- working West Virginians an immediate and permanent 10 percent cut of the personal income tax,” Gov Jim Justice said. “These surpluses are the taxpayers’ dollars, and should be returned to them in the most efficient and fastest way possible.
“Proper minding of the state’s finances has led to this incredible opportunity for our taxpayers and the entire state of West Virginia. Without question, the elimination of the personal income tax would drive growth and prosperity to our state for decades to come.”
Coming off a $1.308 billion surplus in Fiscal Year 2022 and another all-time record for severance tax collections in July, August saw severance tax collections total another all-time record for the month of $129.2 million compared to $45.9 million in August of last year, an $83.3 million increase.
Year-to-date general revenue fund severance tax collections of $183.8 million were 273 percent ahead of last year and $157.4 million above estimate.
Personal income tax collections totaled $186 million, exceeding the estimate by nearly $15.2 million and prior year receipts by 20.4 percent. Year-to-date collections totaled $347.2 million, an amount that was $29.4 million above estimate and 17.2 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, September 1, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 583,775
Deaths: 7,291
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 94,631,569
Deaths: 1,046,895
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 603,515,664
Deaths: 6,496,705
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,147,073
Fully vaccinated: 990,633
Source: DHHR
Active cases above 3,000; positive rate zig-zags
After spending a day below the 3,000 mark at 2,980, active cases of Covid were back up on Thursday, coming in at 3,151, the fifth day in the last six that the number stood above the 3,000 mark after spending one day below the line at 2,980.
The positive test rate continued its wildly erratic saw-tooth pattern of the past two months, falling to 8.17 percent from 16.73 percent just two days prior.
Hospitalizations fell to 309 from 317, slowly inching away from a recent high of 382 on Aug. 10 and far off the pandemic record of 1,097 from Feb. 2.
The number of patients being treated for the highly infectious disease in an intensive care unit was up one to 42 while the number of patients on a ventilator was down by one to 11.
After adding nine Covid-related deaths in the Wednesday report, the Department of Health and Human Resources added five more on Thursday, pushing the state’s total to 7,291.
In the Thursday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old male from Wayne County, a 95-year-old male from Ohio County, a 71-year-old female from Putnam County, a 94-year-old female from Marion County, and a 92-year-old female from Hancock County.
---
Advisers endorse updated Covid shots for fall boosters
U.S. health advisers on Thursday endorsed new Covid-19 boosters that target today’s most common omicron strains, saying if enough people roll up their sleeves, the updated shots could blunt a winter surge.
The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna promise Americans a chance at their most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic. They’re combination or “bivalent” shots, half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all Covid-19 infections.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention struggled with who should get the new booster and when – because only a similarly tweaked vaccine, not the exact recipe, has been studied in people so far.
But ultimately the panel deemed it the best option considering the U.S. still is experiencing tens of thousands of Covid-19 cases and about 500 deaths every day – even before an expected new winter wave.
“I think they’re going to be an effective tool for disease prevention this fall and into the winter,” said CDC adviser Dr. Matthew Daley of Kaiser Permanente Colorado.
Comparing the tweak that has been studied in people and the one the U.S. actually will use, “it is the same scaffolding, part of the same roof, we’re just putting in some dormers and windows,” said Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University.
The CDC is expected to adopt that recommendation soon, the last step before shots can begin. Millions of doses are expected to reach vaccination sites nationwide by Labor Day, CDC officials said.
The original Covid-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against severe illness and death, especially among younger and healthier people who’ve gotten at least one booster.
---
Gas prices continue to fall as summer closes
After a seemingly never-ending spring of price hikes at the pump, gas prices have declined every week of the summer and the national average is expected to be its lowest mark since March 3 and 20 percent lower than on July 4, at $3.79 per gallon on Labor Day.
According to GasBuddy, prices this Labor Day weekend will continue to fall slightly from summer highs, though remain over 60 cents per gallon more expensive than last year.
Forecast to be the biggest travel summer since pandemic shutdowns in 2020, this year’s soaring gas prices threw a wrench into the road trip plans of many Americans. At the beginning of the summer, 58 percent of Americans responded to GasBuddy’s survey that they intended to take a road trip over the summer, with 33 percent to travel on Labor Day weekend, though after months of price spikes and the national average topping $5 per gallon, GasBuddy gasoline demand data tells a new story.
Gasoline demand on Independence Day weekend this year was notably lower than that of 2021, and the decline in gallons pumped in recent weeks advise that seasonal trends continue to push demand down.
