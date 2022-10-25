Justice plans two more stops to rally against Amendment 2
Morgantown, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice is staying out on the road, campaigning against Amendment 2, which he said “is a big, big, big drain on our government and basically putting all of your eggs in Charleston’s basket and hope that they come back.”
If approved by a simple majority in the November election, Amendment 2 would allow state lawmakers to exempt personal and business property tax, including the vehicle tax.
For the last several weeks the governor has been traveling the state speaking in opposition of the proposal. The governor cautioned voters that if the amendment passes they’ll have to rely on Charleston for funds they already receive directly. In short, he has said consistently transferring the authority to state lawmakers is a bad idea.
Republican lawmakers have shadowed Justice at select events to speak in favor of Amendment 2. Chair of the Senate Finance Committee Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, spoke during an event in Parkersburg.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to actually eliminate the car tax,” Tarr said. “We can’t do it without passing Amendment 2. Without passing Amendment 2, the car tax is here to stay. Same thing with machine, business and inventory.”
The governor will again make his pitch at two different meetings on Wednesday, a morning session in Morgantown and an afternoon appearance at the Harrison County Senior Center in Clarksburg.
— By J. Damon Cain
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, October 25, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 606,615
Deaths 7,502
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,268,184
Deaths 1,068,299
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 628,446,558
Deaths 6,581,412
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,155,896
Fully vaccinated 999,160
Source: DHHR
Deaths hit hard when all other Covid stats are quiet
Despite the generally good news from the state’s tally of Covid statistics for its daily weekday report on Tuesday, sometimes deaths will command respect for what this particular viral disease can do.
In its daily report, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported nine more Covid-related deaths, including two people each from Fayette and Raleigh counties, pushing the state total to 7,502.
Deaths have been averaging 3.4 a day this month, in line with the past several months. So, yes, nine deaths in a single day will catch your attention.
But those other stats are falling or staying relatively mild.
Like, for instance, the positive test rate, which spent the 29th straight day parked in single digits at 5.79 percent, down a few ticks from 5.85 percent in Monday’s report.
The number of active Covid cases, too, stayed south of the 1,000 mark for the tenth consecutive day at 773, though it was up from 620 from the previous day.
The number of hospitalizations remained calm at 150 despite being up a few notches from 145 on Monday while the number of patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit continued falling, down to 19 in the Tuesday report, down from 41 exactly one month ago.
But, even at all of that, deaths can surprise, especially when one is so relatively young.
In its daily count, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old female from Morgan County, an 85-year-old male from Fayette County, an 84-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 77-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, an 89-year-old male from Raleigh County, and a 79-year-old female from Wetzel County.
— By J. Damon Cain
Biden faces winter surge as funds, interest dry up
Washington — President Joe Biden is urging a vaccination push as he braces for a winter wave of Covid-19 cases that could again drive up hospitalizations and deaths, but this time without a blank check to fight the surge.
Congressional Republicans have blocked more funding for vaccines and treatments, forcing the government to scrounge what money it can for those and to lean on the private sector for care. That’s raised questions about whether stocks of tests, vaccines and Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid treatment pills will last.
Biden, hampered by an increasingly shoestring budget, is enlisting U.S. businesses to elevate booster uptake as vaccine coverage dwindles, other treatments grow obsolete and low supplies run out.
The president was joined at the White House Tuesday by executives from CVS Health Corp., Rite Aid Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Biden, who received his own booster, asked employers to host on-site clinics for flu and coronavirus vaccines, email workers urging them to get shots, and offer paid time off for employees with side effects.
“As a country we have a choice to make,” said Biden, urging people to get updated boosters. “Can we repeat what happened in the past winters — more infections, more hospitalizations, more loved ones getting sick, even dying from the virus? Or can we have a much better winter, if we use all, all the tools we have available to us now?”
— By Bloomberg News (TNS)
State police: No viable threat to school by juvenile
The West Virginia state police received an 8 a.m. call on Tuesday regarding a school threat, saying a juvenile was possibly making threats toward individuals at Braxton County High School, according to a press release from Captain R.A. Maddy of the state police.
With assistance from the Braxton County sheriff’s department, the state police determined that no viable threat had been made to the school. The juvenile responsible for the incident was located, was detained and is being held in a secure holding facility on unrelated charges.
