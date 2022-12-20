Justice hands out $6,000 raises to Natural Resources officers
charleston, w.va. – At an event announcing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) new K-9 Program, Gov. Jim Justice made a surprise announcement of a $6,000 pay raise for all WVDNR Police officers.
The wage increase will take effect immediately and will apply to all active WVDNR Police officers and new hires going forward. It will be paid for through an already-funded special revenue account.
WVDNR Police officers are responsible for enforcing the state’s game and fish laws and rules relating to littering, forestry, state parks, environmental and solid waste, pleasure boating and whitewater rafting.
WVDNR Police officers also police the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system and assist the State Police and other law enforcement agencies and first responders and oversee the state’s hunter education and boating safety education programs.
“We are grateful to Gov. Justice for his commitment to our WVDNR Police officers and all the ways he recognizes and supports the important work they do,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “This pay raise is long overdue and will help us attract and retain the highly qualified officers we need to protect our state’s natural resources and to keep our citizens safe.”
The WVDNR Police, which is the state’s oldest law enforcement agency, celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2022.
At the same gathering, the DNR unveiled its newest program – six new K-9 officers and the NRPOs assigned to handle each of them. One dog will be stationed in each district of the state.
“These dogs will be utilized mainly in the hunting and fishing world for search and rescue, article searches, and also for educational purposes,” said Col. Bobby Cales, superintendent of the Natural Resources Police.
The dogs were obtained this week from a kennel in North Carolina and will spend a period of time bonding with their handler before training begins in February. The training will be done alongside officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife.
Positive test rates in double digits, but no new deaths
For the first time since late September, the positive test rate for Covid infections jumped into double digits, landing at 10.38 percent, according to the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The rate had stayed in single digits since reading 10.42 percent on Sept. 25. A month later, on Oct. 25, the rate had dropped to 3.33 percent, the lowest it has been since back in April.
The recent upward trend in the state has been reflected in other Covid measurements, too. Active cases were at 1,168 in the Tuesday report, staying above the 1,000 mark for the sixth consecutive day and the eighth day in the last 11.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of the highly infectious disease also continued its long, slow climb, according to the Tuesday report. It was up 22 patients to 225, staying above 200 for the second consecutive day, having stayed below that marker going back to Sept. 30 when it hit 210.
Despite all other trends to the contrary, the DHHR reported no new deaths on Tuesday.
Across the U.S. new cases were up 24 percent over the previous 14 days, according to The New York Times database, and deaths were up 59 percent to an average of 413 a day.
By J. Damon Cain
Governor eyes storm, issues state of preparedness
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice has put all 55 counties under a state of preparedness with frigid cold temperatures headed into the state by the end of the week.
“It’s going to get pretty tough, that’s all there is to it,” Justice said at his media briefing Tuesday. “The way this thing looks, this thing is going to start to turn and get pretty nasty.”
According to meteorologists, it’s going to begin raining Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday with the possibility of some freezing rain and ice in the higher elevations. Arctic air will enter the state late Thursday night into early Friday morning with the possibility of a flash freeze.
Rain is expected to change to snow as the temperatures drop 30 to 40 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday but the system is expected to pass through quickly. Snow of the light and fluffy variety is expected and many areas could get less than two inches by early Friday morning.
The significant temperature change and the possibility of a flash freeze and sustained winds for up to 30 hours are attracting the most attention.
Temperatures will drop to the single digits across the state Friday night and temperatures won’t get out of the teens on Christmas Eve. Many areas will warm to the low 20s on Christmas Day. It could be the coldest Christmas period since 2015.
Gov. Justice’s state of preparedness declaration allows for resources to be put into place.
Justice make judicial appointment to fill vacancy
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Perri Jo DeChristopher of Monongalia County to the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit serving Monongalia County. She is set to fill the seat that will be vacated by Chief Judge Phillip D. Gaujot following his resignation effective at midnight Dec. 31.
DeChristopher has 28 years of prosecuting attorney experience in Harrison and Monongalia counties, most recently serving two terms as prosecuting attorney in Monongalia County.
DeChrisopher graduated from West Virginia University in 1991 and from West Virginia University College of Law in 1994.
