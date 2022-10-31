Justice bringing campaign, Babydog to Beckley, Bluefield
Gov. Jim Justice is bringing his anti-Amendment 2 campaign to the Raleigh County Commission’s 10 a.m. meeting on Tuesday in yet another stop along his statewide tour to defeat the ballot proposal.
Members of his own party moved the amendment, along with three others, through the Republican-controlled Legislature this year to give voters the decision of whether they want to change the state’s Constitution and, along with it, give up some measure of local control.
If passed, Amendment 2 would allow the Legislature to eliminate personal property taxes including the car tax and taxes paid by businesses. County and local governance officials are concerned because the state Constitution guarantees them that funding.
Billed as a “community conversation,” Justice is railing against the proposed amendment and advocating for reducing the state’s personal income tax.
Later, the governor, who is bringing his pet English bulldog, Babydog, is taking his campaign to the Mercer County Commission meeting at 2 p.m.
---
Counting Covid 19
The latest numbers as of Monday, October 31, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 608,104
Deaths 7,522
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,487,315
Deaths 1,070,327
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 630,412,973
Deaths 6,589,876
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot 1,157,192
Fully vaccinated 1,000,225
Source: DHHR
--
Eight more deaths, but positive test rate stays low
Eight more deaths – including two men from Fayette County and one from Raleigh County – were added to the state’s tally of Covid victims over the weekend, while other numbers associated with the highly infectious disease remained consistently low.
The state’s positive test rate has remained both relatively suppressed and steady, staying south of 6 percent for nearly two weeks since Oct. 18 when it came in at 5.74 percent and, in that time, has ranged between 3.13 percent on Oct. 25 and 5.94 percent a day later.
Since falling to 620 on Oct. 23 from 1,015 on Oct. 15, the number of active Covid cases has been on the rise, nearly eclipsing 1,000 over the weekend with a 999 reading on Saturday. It pulled back a bit on Sunday with a reading of 972.
Even at that, the count has been in decline and well below the 3,000-plus readings of August.
Hospitalizations climbed to 158 over the weekend, according to the Monday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), hitting 158, up 15 from a day earlier. The metric spent the entire month of October below 200.
The number of Covid patients being treated in an intensive care unit fell to 19, the first day in the last six where it had dropped below 20 and only the second time to do so since also recording a 19 on May 20.
In its Monday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 60-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Fayette County, a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year-old male from Fayette County, an 89-year-old female from Mineral County, an 88-year-old female from Braxton County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old male from Raleigh County.
---
PAAC offering Covid clinic at Hilltop Baptist
charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches’s Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic in Hilltop on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center located at 285 The Baptist Road in Hilltop
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.No appointment is needed.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.
Rapid Covid-19 testing is now being administered at clinics along with Omicron booster shots.
---
Dennison to deliver keynote at CRAN annual meeting
Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) will host its annual meeting starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center at the West Virginia High Technology Park in Fairmont.
Highlights include a keynote address by Brandon Dennison, CEO of Coalfield Development Corporation and architect of the Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT) Now Coalition, as well as three investment opportunity pitches from West Virginia entrepreneurs.
Judy Moore, president of CRAN and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said early-stage capital is one of the most significant barriers to new business start-ups and expansions.
“Although the Country Roads Angel Network was established only a few years ago, its accredited investors have already allocated nearly $800,000 direct investment, with an additional $6.5 million raised in matching capital, to five Mountain State companies that are thriving,” Moore said.
She said CRAN is the Mountain State’s only accredited angel investment network making investments in all 55 counties. The five CRAN investments are Iconic Air, and Endolumik, Inc. of Morgantown; Cox Telecom of Oak Hill; Mountain Steer Meat Company of White Sulphur Springs, and Parthian Battery Solutions LLC.
---
FEMA sends $26.7 million for new school in Elkview
charleston, w.va. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is appropriating $26.7 million for the West Virginia School Building Authority to be used to help rebuild Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview, which was critically damaged by the 2016 floods. The funding was announced in a joint press release by Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.
Commented
