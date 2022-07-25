Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, July 25, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 551,009
Deaths: 7,123
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 90,550,633
Deaths: 1,027,308
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 570,778,771
Deaths: 6,385,483
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,140,439
Fully vaccinated: 985,174
Source: DHHR
Signs indicate Covid-19 is persistent
Tuesday’s report: The state’s positive test rate for Covid-19 jumed back into double digits on Sunday at 16.01 percent, up from 9.47 percent on Saturday.
The metric is a sign that Covid is hanging around the state if not spreading.
But it wasn’t the only sign.
Active cases on Sunday fell from their Saturday perch of 3,516 to 3,160 on Sunday, the fourth day in the past five the number has been above 3,000.
As of Monday morning, hospitalizations were at 320, up from 304 on Sunday, according to the online tally kept by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The number of Covid patients being treated in an intensive care unit checked in at 44, the fifth consecutive day it had been at or above 40.
And for the fourth consecutive day, the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support was in double digits at 12.
Since making its last report on Friday, the DHHR counted two more Covid-related deaths over the weekend, confirming the deaths of an 82-year-old male from Marion County and a 92-year-old female from Berkeley County.
– By J. Damon Cain
Covid hits state congressional delegation
Covid is spreading among the West Virginia congressional delegation to Washington, D.C.
First, U.S. House members David McKinley and Carol Miller tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Then Monday morning, Sen. Joe Manchin tested positive.
“This morning I tested positive for Covid-19,” Manchin said in a press release. “I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”
λλλ
With no winners, jackpot rises to $810 million
Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Tuesday’s jackpot for Mega Millions has risen to $810 million, an estimated cash value of $470.1 million.
If hit, it would become the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Tuesday’s jackpot would also be the fourth highest in U.S. Lottery jackpot history.
“This is an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said in a press release. “We want to encourage all players to have fun but, of course, play responsibly.”
The drawing will be the 29th in the jackpot run. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was $20 million on April 15, with the winning ticket hailing from Tennessee.
Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.
All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Tuesday.
To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.
State police to hold sobriety checkpoint near Beaver
On Wednesday, July 27, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint along U.S. 19, approximately 0.1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
DMV funds to buy tools to communicate with deaf
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has approppriated $106,770 for the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The funding will support the purchase of 45 skills testing tablets and 25 deaf and hard of hearing communication devices for each West Virginia regional office to allow DMV staff to better communicate with those deaf and hard of hearing.
In other DMV news, some services remain offline due to a system-wide mainframe outage. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to check the up-to-date alert box before they visit a regional office or try the online services portal.
The West Virginia Office of Technology is continuing work to resolve a mainframe outage and has retained assistance from third-party vendors, Park Place Technologies, IBM, and Ensono.
Contractors have resumed work on Bluefield bridge
Contractors have resumed work on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield.
Construction on the new bridge was halted in May after contractors discovered soft rock on the building site which required adjusting their construction plans. Any changes to the plans must be approved by officials with the Norfolk Southern Railroad, over which the bridge passes.
Norfolk Southern’s consultants have signed off on the changes, allowing work to resume.
The bridge, built in 1941, has been closed since June 2019.
Unveiling of welded sculpture this Friday in courthouse
The Raleigh County assessor, Raleigh County Commission and New River Community and Technical College are holding an unveiling ceremony for the welded sculpture “Raleigh County, West Virginia” in the Raleigh County Courthouse Conference Room on Friday at 3 p.m. The sculpture was created by New River Community and Technical College faculty and staff.
