Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, July 22, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 548,777
Deaths: 7,121
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 90,276,150
Deaths: 1,026,521
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 568,441,132
Deaths: 6,380,971
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,140,215
Fully vaccinated: 984,825
Source: DHHR
West Virginians slow to get vaccinations, not slowest
Friday’s report: Even as the number of both active Covid cases and new cases moved up across West Virginia, vaccinations are not experiencing a similar spike of concern.
Over the past two weeks, as total cases rose by 11,334, from 537,443 to 548,777, the number of people who became fully vaccinated climbed 1,740 to 984,825. Similarly, over the same period, the number of people who received their first vaccination shot was up 2,593 to 1,140,215.
In other words, far more people are getting infected than getting vaccinated.
As of Friday morning, according to data reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), 63.6 percent of the state’s population has had at least one vaccination shot, while 55.0 percent are fully vacccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have the state’s fully vaccinated rate at 57.7 percent, the 16th lowest of all states. Wyoming, at 51.0 percent, is the lowest of all.
By comparison, Rhode Island, with a population of just over 1 million people, leads all other states in the U.S. with 82.9 percent of its people fully vaccinated. Vermont is next in line with 81.4 percent of its people fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, while West Virginia’s unvaccinated hesitate to roll up a sleeve, the number of active cases rose to 3,358 in the Friday report, up 137 from the previous day’s report and the second straight day above 3,000. It was also the highest number of active cases reported on one day in the state since Feb. 24, when there were a reported 3,339 actives.
The positive test rate moved up a bit in the Friday report, climbing to 9.85 percent from 9.68 percent – both numbers higher than the cumulative average of 8.26 percent.
Hospitalizations jumped to 325, up from 32, but there were no new Covid-related deaths.
– By J. Damon Cain
Raspy-voiced Biden feels “better than I sound”
washington (ap) – Covid-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a deep, raspy voice and persistent cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team. But the president tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring at the top, “I feel much better than I sound.”
Biden took off a mask and sipped water from a cup as he opened the meeting to discuss the decline in gas prices in recent weeks. Reporters were allowed into a White House auditorium where advisers were sitting to view a few minutes of the proceedings. When they asked how Biden was feeling, he flashed a thumb’s up.
The president’s doctors said his mild Covid symptoms were improving and he was responding well to treatment, as the White House worked to portray the image of a president still on the job despite his illness. He received his presidential daily security briefing via video call while, separately, Chinese President Xi Jinping wished Biden a “speedy recovery.”
Biden had an elevated temperature of 99.4 F on Thursday, but that went down with Tylenol, according to a new note from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s personal physician. Other metrics, such as pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, were normal, O’Connor said, although the White House did not release specific figures.
The president completed his first full day of Paxlovid, the antiviral therapy treatment meant to reduce the severity of Covid, and Biden’s primary symptoms were a runny noise, fatigue and a loose cough, O’Connor said. Biden’s voice was also deeper Friday morning.
But O’Connor emphasized that the president – who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted – continued to have a good prognosis
“There has been nothing in the course of his illness thus far which gives me cause to alter that initial expectation,” he wrote.
Once Biden tested positive Thursday – after more than two years of successfully dodging the virus – the White House sprung into action, aiming to turn his diagnosis into a “teachable moment” and dispel any notion of a crisis.
Those efforts continued Friday, when the White House released a photo of Biden, masked and tieless, in the Treaty Room of the president’s residence, on the phone with his national security advisers.
It was part of an administration effort to shift the narrative from a health scare to a display of Biden as the personification of the idea that most Americans can get COVID and recover without too much suffering and disruption if they’ve gotten their shots and taken other important steps to protect themselves.
The message was crafted to alleviate voters’ concerns about Biden’s health – at 79, he’s the oldest person ever to be president. And it was aimed at demonstrating to the country that the pandemic is far less of a threat than it was before Biden took office, thanks to widespread vaccines and new therapeutic drugs.
Conveying that sentiment on Day 1 of Biden’s coronavirus experience virus wasn’t always easy, though.
In a lengthy briefing with reporters, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said repeatedly that the White House had been as transparent as possible about the president’s health. But she parried with reporters over specifics. And when pressed about where Biden might have contracted the virus, she responded, “I don’t think that that matters, right? I think what matters is we prepared for this moment.”
------
State Ag department to spray for black flies
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New and Bluestone rivers on Tuesday, July 26, weather and water levels permitting. Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Wednesday, July 27.
