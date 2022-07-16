Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, July 15, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 542,887
Deaths: 7,102
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 89,394,580
Deaths: 1,023,666
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 561,030,816
Deaths: 6,367,272
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,138,799
Fully vaccinated: 983,833
Source: DHHR
------
Back and forth: Actives up, hospitalizations down
Friday’s report: Active Covid cases moved above 3,000 in the state’s Friday pandemic report, which also noted three more deaths attributed to the highly infectious disease, pushing the state’s total to 7,102.
And while Gov. Jim Justice during a press briefing on Thursday warned of hospitalizations topping 300 by Labor Day, the Friday report showed 19 fewer Covid patients in hospitals across the state, down from 330 to 311. Likewise, the number of Covid patients in an intensive care unit was down one to 38 and down 13 from 51 on July 10.
The positive test rate was also down from a recent string of double digit recordings, but still relatively high at 9.51 percent.
Active cases rose to 3,002, up from 2,889 the day prior, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
------
Beaver Coal teaming with Red Cross at blood drive
Beaver Coal Company will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Cabins at Pine Haven Lodge, 271 Log Cabin Road, Beaver.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 304-763-1487 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
“Beaver Coal is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Joe Bevil. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care, according to a press releasse from Beaver Coal.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Bevil was quoted in the release. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
------
County Parks and Rec switches meeting schedule
The next three months of Parks and Recreation Authority Board meetings will be on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Raleigh County Commissioners Office, 116 N. Heber St., Beckley.
This is a change from the regular schedule of meetings on the third Tuesday at 11 a.m.
New meeting dates and times are: July 26, 10 a.m.; Aug. 23, 10 a.m.; Sept. 27, 10 a.m.
Beginning in October, meetings will return to their normal schedule.
------
Beckley Farmers Market to get its start on Monday
The Uptown Farmers Market located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza will open for the 2022 season on Monday.
Market vendors will set up three days a week – Mondays, Wednessdays and Fridays – at the covered plaza area and sell from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The market will be open from July 18 through the months of August and September. Qualified market vendors will accept Senior Coupons, which are expected to be distributed in early August.
The Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza is located on the top level of the parking facility on Neville Street. Contact David Richmond, WVU Extension agent, at 304-255-9321 for more information or if you would like a booth to sell produce at the market.
-------
Bloomberg: U.S. passes tipping point on electric cars
For all those who are stomping on the brakes and complaining about high gas prices, we bring you this bit of reporting from AAA: Its latest consumer survey finds one-quarter of Americans say they are likely to buy a non-hybrid, fully electric vehicle as their next auto purchase.
Millennials, meaning those currently ages 26 through 41 years old, made up the greatest share of those affirming their plans to go electric at 30 percent.
Of those who want to buy electric, the common factor is a strong desire to save on fuel costs, with 77 percent citing this as a top reason for their interest in buying an EV. AAA believes with rising gas prices, consumer conversion to electric vehicles in the U.S. will continue to increase.
A recent Bloomberg analysis of adoption rates around the world indicates the U.S. has passed what it says is a critical EV tipping point, with 5 percent of new sales being cars that are powered by electricity alone. According to Bloomberg, that mark signals the start of mass EV adoption on the part of consumers, representing a time when preference for tech rapidly flips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.