It’s best not to confuse two ambulance services
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a Wyoming County ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.”
According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County.
But Smyth’s company “Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc.” is not to be confused with Best Ambulance Service based in MacArthur, the press release stated.
Connie J. Hall, the CEO of Best Ambulance Service, wants to make it clear there is no relation between Smyth’s “Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc.” and her “Best Ambulance Service” based in Raleigh County.
In a press release, Hall said legal action was taken several years ago against Smyth to force him from using the name “Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service” due to the obvious confusion it caused in the community and hospitals.
Best Ambulance Service, based in MacArthur, was started by Hall and Paul Hall in 1993. The company has remained privately held by the Halls and has no business dealings in Wyoming County.
Hall wants everyone to know “...my organization has proudly served the communities, hospitals, and 911 system of Raleigh County for the last 29 years and we plan to continue well into the future.”
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, September 23, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 597,764
Deaths: 7,382
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,968,341
Deaths: 1,055,912
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 613,998,185
Deaths: 6,533,747
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,149,583
Fully vaccinated: 993,031
Source: DHHR
Recent Covid-related death rate far below last winter
No alarming developments showed themselves in the state’s Friday pandemic report, but there was a cause – if only momentarily – for a sigh of relief.
No deaths. Zero. Zilch.
In a month that started with 7,291 total Covid-related deaths, the count has risen by 91 to 7,382 with a full week to go before the calendar flips to October.
The month of August brought 130 Covid-related deaths, so the pace from month to month is about the same here in late summer and early fall as we roll into cooler months.
But the rate the past two months has accelerated a bit from July when 91 people died from the highly infectious disease, but still nowhere near the pace of last winter when, in February alone, the state counted 554 deaths.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a slight uptick in the number of active cases, rising from 1,659 to 1,726.
The positive test rate was up a few notches as well, climbing from 7.12 percent to 8.55 percent in the last day.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations were down three to 278 and the number of patients in an intensive care unit was up two to 45. The number of patients on a ventilator was up one to 14.
By J. Damon Cain
Fruits of Labor being featured on "Best Restaurants"
“America’s Best Restaurants” (ABR) television crew will be filming at Fruits of Labor, 313 Neville St. in Beckley, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release from the local cafe and bakery.
Fruits of Labor, a culinary program that has worked for nine years with those in recovery and 20 years in business, was established by Tammy Jordan in 2001.
Its Communities of Healing program, funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission, includes a partnership group consisting of Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board, and WV Hive.
“Our customers know that supporting Fruits of Labor means far more than buying fresh produce, bread and bakery products, or a delicious meal,” Jordan said in a press release. “It is a personal, tangible investment in the growth and nurturing of people in their own community who demonstrate the daily courage it takes to overcome addiction.”
The ABR show, featured on the Food Network, surveys America’s best eateries from around the country with specials on comfort food, destinations, American classics and sweets.
Workforce WV holding virtual job fairs across state
WorkForce West Virginia will be hosting a series of statewide virtual job fairs beginning the first week of October.
Held the first Wednesday of every month from noon to 3 p.m., the events are scheduled to kick off Oct. 5 and run through June 2023.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.
Upson to lead Women’s Commission
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the appointment of Jill S. Upson as executive director of the West Virginia Women’s Commission (WVWC), effective Sept. 26. She will continue to serve in her current role of executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.
