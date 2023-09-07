Intermediate Court coming to Concord to hear arguments
athens, w.va. – As part of campus activities for Constitution Day, Concord University will host the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals on Thursday, Sept. 21, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Main Theater.
Three arguments will be heard.
The event is open to the public and will allow people to see the inner workings of the court and learn about the legal process.
The arguments that will be heard include:
• Rule 19 argument – Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. v. Raleigh General Hospital and the WV Heath Care Authority, at 10 a.m.
• Rule 20 argument – Earl J. Nicholson and Joyce A. Nicholson v. Severin POA Group, LLC, Antero Resources Corporation, Rockwell Resources, LLC, JEC Production, LLC, and Robert R. Jones, et al. at 10:30 a.m.
• Rule 19 argument – IPI, Inc. and Matthew Joseph Taylor v. Axiall Corporation and Eagle Natrium, LLC, No. 18-C-14 at 11:15 a.m.
The appointed judges are Chief Judge Daniel W. Greear, Judge Charles Lorenson and Judge Thomas E. Scarr.
The Intermediate Court of Appeals was signed into law on April 9, 2021, after passing the 2021 regular legislative session. The law establishes a three-judge panel that will serve ten-year, staggered terms. Gov. Jim Justice appointed the first three judges from a group who applied and were interviewed by the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission. This court has the discretion to determine which cases require oral argument. More information can be found here: www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/intermediate-court.html
---
Car show returning to Beckley VA Medical Center
beckley, w.va. – After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Beckley VA Medical Center is bringing back its annual car show on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The annual show is in partnership with Shade Tree Car Club and the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 860. The Beckley VAMC Center for Civic Engagement and Development (formally Voluntary Services) is organizing the event.
There is no entry fee for participation. Shade Tree Car Club will have music and entertainment. Free hot dogs and sides will be provided by VVA Chapter 860.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Chapter 4326 will also be participating and volunteering. Francie’s Sweets Donut Truck will also have food for purchase.
The public is invited.
---
Christmas tree essay contest deadline approaching
washington, d.c. – An essay contest for West Virginia fourth-graders has been launched as a companion to the celebration of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.
The Capitol Christmas Tree – known as “The People’s Tree” – lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season and is selected from a different national forest each year. This year, the tree will come from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.
Students are invited to describe in 500 words why they love West Virginia’s forests and public lands, incorporating the theme of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree: “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will select one student from statewide submissions to receive an all-expenses paid trip for the winner and one guardian to travel to Washington, D.C., in late November or early December to take part in the official tree-lighting ceremony alongside members of the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and the public.
The student will be invited to attend several other festivities during the visit and may have an opportunity to read the winning essay publicly.
The contest is open to all fourth-grade students who are residents of West Virginia. Essays should be no more than 500 words, and submitted to uscapitolchristmastree.com/essay. Include the name of the student, parent’s email address, name of the student’s teacher and principal, and name, address and phone number of the student’s school.
Submit essays by Sept. 26. The winner will be announced in early October.
---
Greenbrier Airport runway project will bring disruptions
lewisburg, w.va. – Air travelers are being told to check their itineraries in the near future as the Greenbrier Valley Airport begins a runway rehabilitation project.
According to a press release, the airport will undergo temporary night closuresSept. 12-16 for project preparations, and then a full closure Sept. 17-23 as part of an extensive and comprehensive renovation.
Airport authorities are advising travelers to plan accordingly. They are working with Contour Airlines to minimize disruptions and ensure passengers receive the most up-to-date information.
For more information and updates on the project, visit mylwb.com or contact the airport director at 304-645-3961 ext. 223.
---
Greenbrier Commission to mull reduced building permit at airport
The Greenbrier County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. to consider, among other items on the agenda, a reduced building permit for a hangar door at Greenbrier Valley Airport.
The meeting is scheduled for Room 203 of the new addition to the courthouse and is open to the public. The meeting is scheduled to be livestreamed from https://www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/
---
Carnegie offering training for volunteers
lewisburg, w.va. – Carnegie Hall is recruiting volunteers for its 2023-2024 season and will conduct two volunteer orientations and training sessions on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The first session will take place from 10:30 a.m. — noon and the second session will run from 4 — 5:30 p.m.
Trainees will learn all aspects of volunteering at Carnegie and take a tour and learn more about the hall. The training is mandatory for ushering at performances.
During last season over 180 volunteers logged more than 2,600 hours at Carnegie Hall by volunteering as ushers, ticket-takers, administration assistants, poster distributors, archivists, Kids’ College helpers, exhibit assistants, special events assistants and committee members.
For more information and orientation sign-up, contact Volunteer Coordinator Teri Hartford at 304-645-7917, email volunteer@carnegiehallwv.org, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org/support/volunteer, or stop by 611 Church St. in Lewisburg.
---
Oceana having farmers market each Monday this month
Oceana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a farmers market each Monday in September at the Gilliland Park Amphitheater from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Farmers are invited to sell their produce. Setup is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.