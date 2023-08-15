Huggins on non-reporting probation after DUI charge
pittsburgh, pa. — Former WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins is on non-reporting 12-month probation after entering a diversion program with Pennsylvania prosecutors following his drunk driving arrest in Pittsburgh in June.
Huggins was originally scheduled to appear for a formal arraignment later this week on the charge, but that was canceled after he was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) for first-time DUI offenders.
A hearing was held in Allegheny County (Pa.) District Court on July 14.
According to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, the ARD agreement includes:
• 12 months ARD probation (with the option of termination after six months if all conditions are complete).
• Driver’s license to be suspended for at least 60 days.
• Alcohol treatment as recommended following the CRN (Court Reporting Network) assessment.
• The payment of all court costs
• Completion of an approved “Alcohol Highway Safety School” class (approximately 12.5 hours of attendance required)
Huggins must complete the terms of the agreement within one year.
Huggins has already paid the court costs including fines and fees which total $2,810 including $300 for an alcohol highway safety program. He’s also paid various fees to have his criminal record expunged within the one-year period.
Huggins was charged with DUI after failing several field sobriety tests on June 16. His vehicle was on Merchant Street off of Ridge Avenue when Pittsburgh police officers observed the vehicle in the middle of the road blocking traffic. Police said the driver’s side door was open and the vehicle had a flat and shredded tire.
“Officers directed the male driver on how best to move off the road so they could help with the flat tire. When they observed him having difficulty maneuvering the SUV to allow vehicles to pass, they activated their lights to pull him over. Upon questioning, officers had strong suspicion to believe the male was intoxicated,” the police report said. “They asked him to exit the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests, which he failed. The male was placed in custody without incident and transported for further testing.”
Huggins resigned as basketball coach the day after his arrest.
Huggins’ case is considered under the highest level of the program because his BAC was .210.
— By Jeff Jenkins, MetroNews
---
Smithers Fire Department shut down during restructuring
smithers — The Smithers Fire Department is temporarily shut down as officials are in the midst of restructuring the organization.
In a press release, Interim Chief Benny Filiaggi said that doesn’t mean the town is without coverage.
“This temporary shutdown is part of the reorganization and restructuring of the fire department,” he wrote in a press release. “This shutdown is temporary and not expected to last more than two or three days.
“While the temporary shutdown is in place, arrangements have been made for any emergency response to be handled by Montgomery Fire Department, along with fire departments from Armstrong Creek, Glasgow and Boomer assisting them.”
Filiaggi, who serves as the City of Montgomery’s fire chief, has been working with Smithers town leaders and members of the fire department board to reorganize and restructure the Smithers Fire Department “to better serve the community.”
The longtime firefighter is examining response protocols, current membership status and other operational items.
“We appreciate the support of neighboring departments and communities and look forward to the future,” he said.
The Upper Kanawha Valley communities of Montgomery, located in Fayette and Kanawha counties, and Smithers, Fayette County, have joined forces in a number of projects over the past few years.
---
Beckley Honey Festival to return Saturday
beckley, w.va. – The sixth annual Beckley Honey Festival, hosted by the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, see live honeybee demonstrations, visit informational display tents, and participate in various activities.
Special children’s activities will take place at the Youth Museum such as bee dissections, an art activity, and visitors can see the Animationland exhibit.
“The event has grown each year and everyone loves the activities and really appreciates the opportunity to purchase locally sourced honey and learn about beekeeping and the importance of honeybees,” said Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker in a news release. “From the underground tour to the exhibits at the Youth Museum, our site is all about educating people in a unique way. Most of the time we educate about our Appalachian Coal heritage, but now, the third Saturday in August, is all about honey and the honeybee.
“The broader public needs to be more aware of the myriad of issues that confront bees and how truly important they are to the agriculture industry worldwide,” Baker said. “Anybody that really wants to learn about bees and beekeeping needs to come because the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association can tell them everything they need to know. These guys are just great to work with, they have so much knowledge but even better, there will be local honey vendors selling their honey.”
Music will be provided by the Long Point String Band throughout the day. There will also be specialty vendors and food vendors selling hot dogs, smoked pork, roasted corn on the cob, kettle corn, drinks and fudge. Exhibition Coal Mine tours will be available all day at discounted rates.
The Beckley Honey Festival will take place at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. The Mine is located at 513 Ewart Ave. adjacent to New River Park. For more information, call 304-256-1747.
---
County Parks and Rec opens signups for softball league
beckley, w.va. – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Fitzpatrick Park have announced signups for fall softball league.
Fitzpatrick Park is accepting sign-ups for players, coaches and teams for the Fall Co-Ed League and Fall Men’s League. Anyone interested can call to discuss rules and regulations and address any concerns.
Sign-ups will end Sept. 1.
There are multiple ways to sign up. Email Fitzpatrickparkwv@gmail.com, call 304-934-5323 ext. 4, call or text 304-923-5178 or message the Facebook page Fitzpatrick Park – RCPRA.
Men’s League will play on Monday nights. Co-Ed League will play on Thursday nights. Each league will play through the end of October, weather permitting. Games will start at 6 p.m. with Tuesdays as make-up days.
There is a limit to 10 teams per league.
If you are a player wishing to participate but do not have a team, please reach out as well. Parks and Rec will try to get you on a team.
