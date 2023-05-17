hope scholarship draws 6,300 student applications
More than 6,300 West Virginia students’ families applied to receive the Hope Scholarship education savings account for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, according to the state treasurer’s office.
“We have seen a surge of interest in the Hope Scholarship this year,” said State Treasurer Riley Moore in a press release. “That tells me West Virginia families have a strong interest in educational freedom and school-choice options, and our Office has been proud to help empower them to pursue the educational opportunities they believe will work best for their children.”
As of Monday, the deadline to apply, the state had received 6,323 scholarship applications for the academic year that begins this fall. The office received roughly 3,600 applications last year, approving approximately 3,200 prior to a legal injunction that halted further processing. About 2,200 students ended up using the Hope Scholarship for the current academic year after that injunction was lifted.
Of the 6,323 applications received as of Monday, 3,698 have already been awarded the Hope Scholarship with approximately 2,500 applications in various stages of submission, review or on hold awaiting further documentation. Ninety-nine applications so far have been deemed ineligible with five applicants declining after they received an award notification.
All submitted applications should be reviewed by July 1, 2023.
The Hope Scholarship Program is an education savings account available for kindergarten through 12th grade students. It is designed to allow parents and families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience through the approved Hope Scholarship Program Schools and Education Service Providers.
The scholarship amount varies each school year; for the 2023-24 year, it will be $4,488.82. The first portion of Hope Scholarship funds will be distributed to approved students through the program’s online portal by Aug. 15, with remaining funds distributed by Jan. 15, 2024.
More information on the program is available at www.hopescholarshipwv.com.
- - -
Sen. Manchin introduces prison oversight legislation
washington, dc— Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has introduced the Federal Prison Oversight Act, bipartisan legislation that he says in a press release would create a new oversight structure to ensure transparency, safety, and accountability in federal correctional facilities.
“After serious reports of abuses, staff shortages, and dangerous conditions in federal facilities in West Virginia and across the country, it is time we bring much-needed transparency and oversight so we can improve the safety of people working for and incarcerated in the federal prison system,” Manchin said.
The legislation would require the DOJ’s Inspector General (IG) to inspect all 122 Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) facilities by interviewing all interested parties and assessing policies, recidivism and violence. The IG would then assign a risk score, with high-risk facilities subjected to additional inspections and recommendations. Within eighteen months, the IG would report findings to Congress and monitor BOP’s implementation of recommendations.
The bill also creates a DOJ Ombudsman to confidentially obtain complaints from inmates, attorneys, families, and BOP staff.
- - -
DHHR reports six Covid deaths in past week
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Wednesday there have been six deaths reported in the past week, with a total of 8,131 deaths attributed to Covid-19 since its arrival in the state on March 17, 2020.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old female from Mercer County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year -old female from Brooke County, a 66-year-old male from McDowell County, a 64-year -old female from Putnam County and a 76-year-old male from Raleigh County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) COVID-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron COVID-19 shot for updated protection.
- - -
New River CTC offering free Adventure Camp for youth
beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College is holding a free Adventure Camp, June 12-16, for students from Raleigh, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming counties who are completing sixth or seventh grade for the 2022-2023 school year.
Each day students will meet at New River CTC’s Raleigh County Campus in Beaver from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with two extended days, and lunch is provided.
Adventure Camp activities include mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing/repelling, playing laser tag, visiting ACE Waterpark, completing a Timber Trek course, going on a Wild Cave tour, team building, participating in STEM activities and learning about college opportunities.
For more information, contact Mills at 304-929-5471 or tmills@newriver.edu. To register, visit https://www.newriver.edu/events/adventure-camp/.
- - -
CAMC to celebrate purchase of GVMC
A celebration will be held Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to note the sale of Greenbrier Valley Medical Center by Charleston Area Medical Center.
The event is being held at the Modlin Track and Field next to the hospital in Lewisburg. Remarks will begin at 11:45 a.m.
Participants will offered a BBQ lunch, tour a medical helicopter and mobile medical unit. There will also be activities for children.
CAMC announced it was buying Greenbrier Valley Medical Center eight months ago, and then became a reallity on Jan. 1.
