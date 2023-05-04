Hickam to address state’s young writers
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Education, in partnership with the Central West Virginia Writing Project, Marshall University, the EdVenture Group and the University of Charleston, will host West Virginia Young Writers Day on Friday at the University of Charleston’s Riggleman Auditorium beginning at 9 a.m.
Best-selling author and native West Virginian Homer Hickam will address the state’s young writers as the keynote speaker.
Young Writers Day celebrates student writing (grades k-12) in the Mountain State as a hallmark of a comprehensive and robust education. Teachers and administrators in each county encourage students to submit entries on any topic and in any prose genre. Winners from every county are determined and will be recognized and honored at the event.
Participating students will also engage in grade-appropriate writing workshops led by education leaders and award-winning local writers. Afterward, several state winners will read their submitted pieces.
Homer Hickam is a decorated Vietnam veteran and retired NASA engineer and astronaut trainer. He is most famous for his literary work as the author of 20 books, including his memoir “Rocket Boys,” which became the basis for the film “October Sky.” Hickam rose from humble beginnings in Coalwood, W.Va., to become one of the most-read authors in public schools across the country.
U.S. attorney invites survivors, loved ones to ceremony
charleston, w.va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson is inviting survivors and their loved ones to the 2023 Crime Victims Assistance Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at the West Virginia State Capitol.
The ceremony is part of Operation Reach Out and follows up on National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year’s theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change,” which calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and commit to creating an environment where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed, and supported.
The May 9 ceremony will feature a special Tree of Remembrance. Victims and survivors are encouraged to sign cards and place them on the tree as part of the ceremony in remembrance of a loved one or for themselves as a survivor.
The ceremony’s featured speakers include Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango, whose brother was murdered when she was 16, and Angie Conn, a human trafficking survivor, victim advocate and founder of SheWhoDares Consulting LLC.
The ceremony will be on the south steps of the West Virginia Capitol, near Kanawha Boulevard, or outside the Senate Chamber in the event of inclement weather.
Heritage meeting to be followed by tours in Lewisburg
The Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area invites the public to attend its annual stakeholder meeting on Monday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.
The meeting will be of particular interest to anyone involved in forestry, conservation, cultural heritage, tourism and community development.
Attendance is free and includes lunch, networking opportunities, and presentations from AFNHA and local organizations from Greenbrier County.
The meeting will be followed by optional guided tours of the North House Museum and historic sites in downtown Lewisburg.
For registration, the full agenda, and more information visit https://www.appalachianforestnha.org/
The Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area conserves, interprets and promotes forest heritage to enhance landscapes and communities in the highlands of West Virginia and Maryland. AFNHA works with partners to accomplish this through community development, conservation, celebrating cultural heritage, and creating opportunities for transformational experiences.
WVU Tech to celebrate multicultural graduation
WVU Tech will celebrate its seventh annual Multicultural Graduation on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., honoring the successes of its international students.
The event intentionally highlights and honors culture and celebrates diversity.
At the celebration, all multicultural students of WVU Tech who graduated in December 2022 or are graduating in May 2023 and have registered by the deadline will be individually recognized for their academic accomplishments. Participating graduates will receive a cultural stole or cords to wear over their graduation robe during the official commencement ceremonies.
The celebration will be on campus at Carter Hall Auditorium, 322 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
D’Antoni, Legg to be featured at Christian sports banquet
beckley, w.va. – South-Central West Virginia Fellowship of Christian Athletes will present Sharing the Victory banquet at Tamarack on Tuesday, May 9, featuring former WVU kicker and academic All-American Casey Legg and Marshall University men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni.
A meet and greet will be from 6-6:30 p.m. with the program and meal to follow. Tickets are $100 and $750 for a table sponsor with eight seats.
For more details, call Bret Floyd at 304-731-5176 or email bfloyd@fca.org.
Special needs field day slated for Park Middle School football field
The No Limits Invitational special needs field day is scheduled for the Park Middle School football field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
The event is for elementary and middle school low-incidence students in Raleigh County with an eligibility of intellectual disability, autism, visually impaired, deaf/hard of hearing, physical impairment, or are fully self-contained.
Some community partners that are attending include the Beckley Fire Department, the Raleigh County Library Book Mobile, FMRS, Nuskool Scholars and Dr. Greg Harvey, dentistry.
