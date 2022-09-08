Helping kids read, event to roll up on Capitol grounds
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as West Virginia WIC, is partnering with the Parents as Teachers Association for a Roll & Read event at the West Virginia State Capitol campus from 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday.
Roll & Read welcomes families with children age 5 and under to bring strollers, bikes, tricycles and scooters to roll around on the Capitol grounds, where there will be several stations with book-related activities.
At 1:30 p.m., Dave Resiman, author of the children’s book “Cows Can’t Jump,” will kick off the event. Participation is free and all families will receive a free copy of the book.
The Parents as Teachers Association is an evidence-based home visiting model that fosters strong communities, thriving families, and healthy children who are safe and ready to learn by matching parents and caregivers with home-visiting professionals who can aid in a child’s earliest years of life, from prenatal through kindergarten.
The West Virginia WIC Program, administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, improves the health outcomes of women, infants, and children in West Virginia by providing nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support, health monitoring and access to nutritious foods.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, September 8, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 589,342
Deaths: 7,301
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,111,547
Deaths: 1,049,618
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 607,318,650
Deaths: 6,510,063
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,147,901
Fully vaccinated: 991,352
Source: DHHR
No Covid deaths in state for second straight day
This is a trend we could get used to.
For the second straight day, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported zero Covid-related deaths across the state. Total deaths attributed to Covid complications remain at 7,301.
Other statistics, however, remained mixed.
The positive test rate, while down a couple of points from Wednesday’s report, stayed in double digits at 10.04 percent for a fourth consecutive day, and the number of active Covid cases in the state rose by 124 from 2,640 to 2,764.
Hospitalizations fell from 333 to 317, while the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was up two to 50 and the number of patients on a ventilator was down by one to 10.
Tennant earns Harvard fellowship for fall term
The Institute of Politics (IOP) at Harvard Kennedy School announced the appointment of Natalie Tennant of West Virginia along with six others as Resident Fellows who will join the institute for the Fall 2022 semester.
Most recently, Tennant has served as advisor on Voting Rights and Elec-tions at the Brennan Center for Justice. She also served as secretary of state for West Virginia from 2009 to 2017.
The Fellows bring diverse expertise and experiences in American and international politics, policymaking, organizing and public service for the challenges facing our democracy today.
“I know the positive impact public service can have on our communities and states,” Tennant said in a press releasse from the institute. “It is an honor to be a part of the Harvard IOP Fellowship with an opportunity to mentor students and help them develop critical leadership skills. I am looking forward to leading discussions about our current state of election administration, challenges for voters and how we instill confidence in our electoral process.”
IOP Resident Fellows immerse themselves in the Harvard community by residing on campus, mentoring a group of undergraduate students, holding weekly office hours, and leading an eight-week, not-for-credit study group based on their experience and expertise.
This fall, Fellows will lead discussions on topics such as Southwest, Latino and LGBTQ+ politics; Republican policy and politics in the U.S. Senate; international institutions and how they work: Native and Indigenous organizing; the intersection of arts and activism in political movements; governing in rural states; and the fight for free and fair elections.
Transportation Dept. looking for citizen review, input
The West Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input into Amendment 10 to the 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan.
The plan is a financially constrained document that is required to show planned Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) expenditures for federal fiscal years 2020-2025.
One of the requirements of funding any project with federal transportation funds is that each proposed regionally significant project or major change to program group size undergoes a public review and comment period. Additions or deletions to the STIP and certain changes to current projects or groupable programs in the STIP must meet this requirement before federal funds can be obligated.
The project listing and program funding snapshots can be found by viewing Amendment 10 at https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/Programming/STIP/Pages/amendments.aspx
If you require a printed copy, contact Mrs. Gehan Elsayed at the address/number below. All written comments are to be received no later than Sept. 22 and should be addressed to:
Gehan M Elsayed, Acting Chief Engineer of Programs
West Virginia Division of Highways
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East
Building 5, Room 152
Charleston, WV 25305-0430
Free food distributed to veterans at Epling Stadium
A Veteran’s Food Distribution is set for today, Friday, Sept. 9, at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
