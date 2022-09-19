Health care coverage extended in W.Va. for postpartum mothers
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has announced extended health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services (West Virginia Medicaid) and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP) for 12 months after pregnancy through an extension approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“This extension of CHIP and Medicaid coverage will help mothers across the state access quality medical care for a full year after pregnancy,” said Cindy Beane, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services. “We look forward to further supporting postpartum women and are hopeful this change will improve overall health outcomes for West Virginia families.”
Approximately 3,000 West Virginia women are eligible for coverage through this extension.
This change was made possible by a new state plan authority established by the American Rescue Plan, where states may extend postpartum coverage in their Medicaid and CHIP programs from the current mandatory 60-day period to 12 months.
To apply for CHIP or Medicaid coverage, visit www.wvpath.org or visit your local DHHR office.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, September 16, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 596,267
Deaths: 7,367
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,712,028
Deaths: 1,053,833
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 612,282,130
Deaths: 6,527,623
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,149,110
Fully vaccinated: 992,632
Source: DHHR
Actives fall below 2,000 to lowest level since June
Covid may still be with us, as Gov. Jim Justice said on Monday, but active cases of the highly infectious disease have fallen through the floorboards, all the way down to 1,850 from 3,362 on Sept. 1.
It was the first time actives had fallen below 2,000 since July 8 when the number had sunk to 1,930. And it was June 24 when the number was lower – all the way down to 1,433.
Not all the metrics were as encouraging.
The state’s positive test rate bounced back into double digits at 11.79 percent after spending the previous two days in single digits.
Hospitalizations, too, were up by 18 to 298 on Monday.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was up by four to 49 and the number of patients on a ventilator was up by two to 18.
Contrary to President Joe Biden’s Sunday night declaration that “the pandemic is over,” two million cases have been diagnosed over the past 28 days and 400 to 500 people are dying from it every day, according to The New York Times database.
In West Virginia, there have been three deaths since Friday’s report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), pushing the total to 7,367.
In its Monday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old male from Wood County, a 43-year-old male from Mercer County and a 75-year-old female from Monongalia County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Murphy Jr. to help celebrate learning via literacy
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Adult Education (WVAdultEd) is celebrating National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week (Sept. 19-23) with the launch of the latest promotional video featuring “America’s Got Talent” season six winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
The week is designed to recognize the importance of learning with an emphasis on building literacy and writing skills among the adult population.
During the pandemic, Murphy took advantage of the break in his touring schedule to pursue a life-long dream of earning his high school equivalency by utilizing the free resources available through the WVDE Adult Education program.
National studies have shown that acquiring a high school equivalency provides adults opportunities to become much more engaged and contributing individuals in today’s workforce. Those without a high school credential are twice as likely to be unemployed, three times as likely to be in poverty, four times as likely to be in poor health and eight times as likely to be incarcerated.
More than half (53 percent) of U.S. adults 25 and over who did not graduate from high school are not participating in the workforce. A high school equivalency also increases an adult’s income by an average of $9,600 a year, allowing them to improve their livelihoods and realize their goals.
To learn more about the West Virginia Adult Education program, visit WVAdultEd.com or call 1-800-642-2670.
---
ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR UPDATES:
λFrom antique engines to quilting to a gospel sing, the West Virginia State Farm Museum will pull out all the stops during its annual Country Fall Festival Oct. 1-2. Located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off Route 62, the museum features numerous historical structures that have been moved to or been re-created on the grounds and large collections of steam and gas engines, antique tractors, farm and household implements and taxidermized animals.
An antique tractor pull will be Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. Church services will be Sunday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. at the replica Zion Lutheran Log Church. A gospel sing will follow Sunday afternoon. Antique gas engine and quilt shows are also planned.
λThe Register-Herald’s entertainment correspondent Gary Vaughan reports: On Friday, Sept. 23, A Quarter Short in Beaver is having an ’80s party from 6 - 10 p.m. There will be prizes for the best outfit, so break out that hairspray, ladies, and come hit the dance floor to your favorite tunes the decade had to offer. AQS has pinball games, vintage video games, local art, a full bar, and even an authentic taco truck on site. Five minutes in AQS and you will think you must have wandered off the street in a big city somewhere. Located in the shopping center just a few doors up from Kroger, this is a party you won’t want to miss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.