Hate crime numbers differ at West Virginia, national levels
By Joselyn King
The Intelligencer (Wheeling)
Wheeling – Nationwide, when there is an investigation of a hate crime, 75 percent of the time the crime was inspired by race or religious bias, according to FBI data.
A closer look at the numbers in West Virginia, however, reveals some surprising details, explained Tim Swanson, supervisory special agent for the Pittsburgh FBI.
Swanson was among those speaking at “Protecting The Public: Civil Rights Enforcement in West Virginia,” a seminar hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia at the Temple Shalom in Wheeling.
He showed the most current 2020 FBI hate crime statistics, noting that nationwide there were 8,263 hate crime incidents during that year affecting 11,129 victims. These figures were based on the reporting of 11,885 of 18,810 law enforcement agencies in the nation.
National figures from 2020 show 5,227 hate crimes attributed to race and ethnicity; 1,244 to religion; 1,110 to sexual orientation; 266 to gender identity; 211 to multiple bias; 130 to disability; and 75 to gender.
The national FBI data further shows there were 2,871 reported hate crimes committed against Black persons; with 869 against White persons; 683 against Jewish persons; and 673 against those in the LGBTQ community at the top of the list.
There were just 54 hate crimes, meanwhile, reported throughout West Virginia in 2020, with just 251 of 435 law enforcement agencies in the state supplying data, according to the figures.
Of the 54 hate crimes in West Virginia, 30 involved race; 16, religion; four, sexual orientation; two, gender; one, disability; and one, gender identity.
The figures in West Virginia are broken down further to show that hate crimes specifically against White persons topped the list at 17, with nine crimes reported against Black people, and another nine against those of the Sikh religion. There were three hate crimes committed against other religions, and two against Native Americans in West Virginia, according to the data.
Jarod J. Douglas, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, explained there are three different types of hate crimes – racial hate crimes, non-racial hate crimes and attacks against property that occur on federal land.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, December 9, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 617,094
Deaths 7638
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 99,398,357
Deaths 1,084,405
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 648,485,285
Deaths 6,651,627
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,162,902
Fully vaccinated 1,005,274
Source: DHHR
---
Morrisey warns about package home delivery
charleston, w.va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes.
The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week.
Packages arrive at doors more frequently during the holiday shopping season because of the popularity of online shopping. Thieves have been known to pilfer packages from porches, so it is important for consumers to take precautions.
“Who doesn’t love the convenience of online shopping?” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Make sure that you don’t inadvertently entice thieves by leaving packages unattended. These porch pirates will prey upon any opportunity to steal your joy this season.”
Consumers should consider having packages shipped to their workplace or to a trusted neighbor’s house instead of allowing packages to be left unattended at home. Consumers can also opt to have their packages shipped to a local post office or authorized FedEx or UPS locations for pick up.
Consumers should always require a signature to verify receipt. Video doorbells also have become increasingly popular and, in some instances, have caught porch pirates red-handed.
Attorney General Morrisey also warned consumers to watch for shipping scams, such as the “parcel-waiting” scheme. It targets consumers with a card claiming someone attempted to make a delivery and asks the consumer to call a specific number for more detail. Those who make the call may be placed on hold and connected to a premium or overseas service that can prove costly and jeopardize personal information.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
---
Festival of Trees going to a vote and open house
The 23rd annual Academy of Careers and Technology Festival of Trees and Open House is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.
More than 30 trees were built to reflect the skills and materials of programs offered at ACT.
Winners will be named by a vote of the public.
---
Appalachian Power contributing $50,000 to food banks
charleston, w.va. – With winter approaching, Appalachian Power is making contributions totaling $50,000 to food banks throughout its West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee service area.
“Food banks provide essential support for those who need it most, and funding given during this time is one way we can help the communities we serve” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We greatly value our partnership with food banks throughout the region and are incredibly appreciative of their dedication to helping others.”
The food banks and feeding centers in The Register-Herald market are:
• Beckley Dream Center, Beckley
• Center for Hope, Oak Hill
•Five Loaves & Two Fishes, Welch
• Salvation Army, Beckley
• Salvation Army, Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.