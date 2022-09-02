Hanshaw to call House back into session next week
Charleston – House Speaker Roger Hanshaw has announced that he’ll call the House of Delegates back in this month to carry on with a special session to consider abortion policy in West Virginia.
In a Friday afternoon announcement, Hanshaw said the session will begin again Monday, Sept. 12, alongside the regularly scheduled interim committee meetings.
A previous attempt at a special session that included a comprehensive abortion bill broke off without conclusion.
Disagreements in late July over criminal penalties for medical providers and exceptions in cases of rape or incest led both chambers to adjourn until some other time.
The final evening ended with the House majority disagreeing with changes the Senate had made and calling for a conference committee of five members from each chamber to work out differences. Then they went home.
Conference Committee members must be announced during a session of the House of Delegates. Their meeting times, locations and meetings themselves are public information as those details are available.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, Sept. 2, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 584,771
Deaths: 7,294
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 94,719,348
Deaths: 1,047,416
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 603,487,229
Deaths: 6,492,832
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,147,488
Fully vaccinated: 991,006
Source: DHHR
Amjad: New boosters come “at a critical time”
Shipments of newly formatted Omicron boosters are being received in West Virginia, and residents will be able to obtain them soon in pharmacies and their local health departments.
On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations for use of the updated Covid-19 Omicron booster for individuals 12 and older.
“These boosters replace the original boosters, helping provide better protection against circulating variants,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health. “This comes at a critical time as we head into fall and the start of the respiratory season.”
The Omicron booster shot is recommended for those age 12 and older who completed the primary series (for most people that’s the first two shots of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax) and their most recent Covid-19 shot of any kind was at least two months ago.
Dr. Amjad added, “We strongly recommend you stay up to date on your vaccines to provide increased protection against illness and severe outcomes from Covid. If you have any questions, your vaccine provider can help answer any questions you may have.”
The WV Covid-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, is being updated this weekend with the new booster changes. The calculator makes it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination. To learn more about Covid-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
---
Green Bank Telescope getting $5.3 million for repairs
The National Science Foundation (NSF) is appropriating $5.3 million for foundation repairs to the Green Bank Observatory’s telescope in Pocahontas County. The telescope is used for astronomical research and is one of the world’s largest moving structures, with 16 wheels carrying 17 million pounds on a steel track that rotates to pinpoint planets, stars, asteroids and other astronomical phenomena.
Since the telescope’s completion in 2000, the Green Bank Observatory staff perform annual maintenance to ensure the structural integrity of the telescope, but many components are nearing the end of their planned lifetime, including the track’s top layer of “wear plates” and epoxy grout between the plates and foundation. The funding will be used to purchase 48 new wear plates, and grout will be replaced in sections through 2026. Additionally, two new techniques to mitigate cracking in the wear plates will be tested and, if successful, implemented.
---
Strut Busters, DNR hosting turkey calling contest
The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Gauley River Strut Busters of Nicholas County is partnering with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources during the National Hunting and Fishing Days at the Summit Bechtel Reserve to host a NWTF-sanctioned turkey calling contest.
The contest will bring the spotlight to some of the top callers across the region to celebrate, honor and encourage others to take part in the rich history of turkey calling and hunting.
The Mountaineer Classic has four divisions: Poults, Juniors, Friction and Open along with Owl hooting and a Gobbling contest.
The contest, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Yamagata Hall at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, is open to all comers. Registration is at 9 a.m.
---
Beckley Center School wins math award
Charleston – The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) presented awards to educators and institutions at its recent Juvenile Staff Conference.
The Beckley Center School in Beckley won the Math Award for having the highest yearly average growth in Scholastic Math Inventory for the 2021-2022 school year.
The conference served as the WVSDT’s annual professional development for all staff. Further discussion topics included state policy and procedures updates, networking options for individual staff roles, content instruction and best practices sessions.
The WVDST provides educational services to over 6,000 juveniles and adults in 56 residential and other state-operated facilities.
