Greenbrier County Schools set open house, enrollment dates for new year
The new school year for Greenbrier County students in grades 1 – 12 will begin on Monday, Aug. 28. Kindergarten students begin on Sept. 5 with Pre-K startig on Sept. 7.
Before the school year gets underway, the principals and staff of Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) are welcoming students and families back to school at open house events that are unique to each site. Activities vary at each school and may include facility tours, classroom assignments, and presentation of important school information for students on the following dates:
Monday, Aug. 21 – Smoot Elementary, 4-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Alderson Elementary, 4-5:30 p.m.; Frankford Elementary, 4-5 p.m.; White Sulphur Springs Elementary, 4-5:30 p.m.; Western Greenbrier Middle, 4:30-6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24 – Crichton Elementary, 5-6 p.m.; Rainelle Elementary, 4-5:30 p.m.; Ronceverte Elementary, 4-5:30 p.m.; Rupert Elementary, 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.; Eastern Greenbrier Middle, 3-6 p.m.; Greenbrier East High, 6 p.m., freshman orientation; Greenbrier West High, 6 p.m., freshman orientation
Friday, Aug. 25 – Lewisburg Elementary 4-5:30 p.m.
New student enrollment events will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at Ronceverte Elementary School and on Thursday, July 13, at Rupert Elementary School. New enrollees should bring the following information:
l official state-issued birth certificate (not a copy)
l immunization record
l copy of health check exam
l copy of most recent dental exam
l two proofs of residency
l Social Security card of child
l relevant custody order, if applicable
To learn more about enrolling your child in Greenbrier County Schools, call Nancy Hanna at 304-647-6470.
Donors needed in July to prevent a blood shortage
charleston, w.va. — The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.
To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.” The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.
In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.
To make an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Raleigh Schools payroll secretary one of five finalists for statewide award
Melissa Faw, payroll secretary at Raleigh County Schools, has been named one of five finalists statewide for 2024 School Service Personnel of the Year by the West Virginia Department of Education.
The honor recognizes outstanding contributions of public education staff members who have shown exceptional skill and commitment and have earned the respect and admiration of students, teachers, administrators, co-workers and parents.
Faw has more than 18 years of service, is known for her positive attitude and has great relationships with office colleagues and staff. According to a colleague, she goes above and beyond in every situation to ensure that work is completed accurately and that the needs of employees are satisfied. Faw is an Awana leader at Westview Missionary Church, tutors students at Daniels Elementary and assists in 4-H activities.
The winner will be announced on Sept. 12 during a ceremony at the Clay Center in Charleston.
Average price for gas falls across state but unchanged nationally
Average prices in West Virginia for a gallon oif regular unleaded gasoline have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Prices in West Virginia are 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.34.7 per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.89 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.16.7 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
FDA asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink
new york (ap) — An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
On Sunday, Sen. Charles Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME, a beverage brand founded by the YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI that has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers.
“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy — it’s a beverage,” said Schumer, a Democrat from New York. “But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”
Backed by two of YouTube’s best known stars, PRIME was an immediate sensation when it launched last year, prompting long lines in grocery stores and reports of school yard resale markets.
Advertising itself as zero sugar and vegan, the neon-colored cans are among a growing number of energy drinks with elevated levels of caffeine; in PRIME’s case, 200 milligrams per 12 ounces, equivalent to about half a dozen Coke cans or nearly two Red Bulls.
That high content prompted bans from some schools in the United Kingdom and Australia, where some pediatricians warned of possible health effects on young children such as heart problems, anxiety and digestive issues.
The FDA said in a statement Monday that it was reviewing Schumer’s letter and would respond to the senator directly.
