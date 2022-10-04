Greenbrier Chamber, community to talk about workforce today
The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce invites business leaders and community members to a summit titled “HELP WANTED – What’s going on with the local labor market?”
The session will be at the State Fairgrounds in the Underwood Building at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The summit will include a panel of business leaders in fields such as construction, food, manufacturing and tourism. It will also include young people seeking work, government agencies such as Workforce WV, and institutions of higher education such as New River CTC.
Ashley Vickers, executive director, says the summit will have a dual focus.
“We want to hear the challenges local businesses face and focus on potential solutions for the future.”
All local citizens with an interest in the topic are invited to attend.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, October 4, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 601,520
Deaths: 7,436
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,480,854
Deaths: 1,060,411
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 619,010,908
Deaths: 6,549,950
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,151,947
Fully vaccinated: 995,043
Source: DHHR
October daily death rate higher than recent months
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this past week, the state counted 10 Covid-related deaths. And then on Monday, another 10, including one each from Raleigh, McDowell and Nicholas counties.
Perhaps not enough of a spike – and only one day at that – to raise much of an alarm. But through the first four days of October, the state has been averaging five Covid deaths a day, higher than the daily average of any of the previous six months.
You have to go all the way back to the bad old pandemic days of last winter, to March, when the state recorded 514 deaths, to find a month when the death rate was higher than what October has shown so far.
But even at its current rate, if it holds, October would produce 155 deaths – more than September (130), August (125), July (97), June (116), May (91) and April (26).
But still, not on par with January (427), February (554) and March (514).
Still, an uptick all the same.
Comfort can be found in other pandemic stats – with the positive test rate staying high but in single digits at 9.02 percent, a slight dip from Sunday’s reading of 9.07 percent.
Hospitalizations were up one notch to 197 from 196, and the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was up three to 30. The number of patients on a ventilator was down one to 9.
Active Covid cases in West Virginia slid for a third consecutive day, down to 1,028 from 1,125.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has now counted 7,436 Covid-related deaths.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 57-year-old male from Wood County, a 68-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old male from Cabell County, a 71-year-old female from Cabell County, a 65-year-old male from McDowell County, a 42-year-old male from Taylor County, an 85-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old male from Summers County, a 66-year-old male from Upshur County, and a 56-year-old female from Nicholas County.
— By J. Damon Cain
PAAC hosting clinic for testing, vaccines, boosters
The Partnership of African American Churches Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to 5 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Booster Sshots and rapid Covid-19 testing are now available.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
Flu season forecast keeps masks up at WVU Medicine
In anticipation of what is expected to be a more severe flu season than last year, WVU Medicine will continue to require patients, visitors, and staff to wear masks in public and clinical areas of all its hospitals and outpatient clinics.
The masking policy will be under constant evaluation as standards of care at other organizations are monitored.
Inmates OD at South Central Regional Jail
On Monday, members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Detachment responded to South Central Regional Jail in Charleston for multiple reported overdoses, according to a state police statement issued on Tuesday.
Four inmates were administered Narcan and transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. Three additional inmates were transferred to another unit for observation due to possible overdose. At this time there have been no deaths reported in relation to the overdoses. No other details were released.
Dept. of Justice sends $2.9 million to W.Va.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) appropriated $2.9 million to various West Virginia entities to prevent domestic violence, support drug courts, develop forensic science research and keep West Virginia communities safe.
The awards included:
λ$500,000 – Child Protect of Mercer County
λ$22,709 – City of Beckley
λ$17,802 – City of Bluefield
