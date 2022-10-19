Governor stays on campaign trail, making income tax pitch
Gov. Jim Justice, fresh off delivering a blistering criticism on Wednesday of Reps. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., for their endorsement of Amendment 2, is staying out on the campaign trail on Thursday, taking his message to Richwood and White Sulphur Springs.
Justice and West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy will hold community conversation events in both towns to greet constituents and discuss the governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2.
The first meeting is at 8 a.m. in White Sulphur Springs at Colonial Hall at the governor’s Greenbrier resort. Later at 2 p.m., a meeting will be held in Richwood at City Hall.
If approved in the Nov. 8 election, the amendment would change the constitution to allow state lawmakers to exempt personal property taxes on vehicles and on equipment, machinery and inventory for businesses.
The governor, with Hardy and his pet English bulldog Babydog, has been traveling the state, explaining how his proposed 10 percent personal income tax cut would be a better deal, and how in his view Amendment 2 would leave counties high and dry if the taxes went away.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, October 19, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 605,322
Deaths 7,479
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,081,896
Deaths 1,066,573
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 626,185,791
Deaths 6,572,742
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,154,885
Fully vaccinated 998,063
Source: DHHR
Numbers suggest Covid losing its punch in W.Va.
Even with colder temperatures moving into southern West Virginia persuading more people to spend more time indoors where Covid is more likely to be spread, the pandemic numbers reported by the state on Thursday show a viral disease that is losing its punch.
No new Covid-related deaths were added to the state’s tally of 7,479 and the positive test rate fell to 5.60 percent from 6.21 percent the previous day to mark the 23rd consecutive day in single digits.
Active Covid cases were climbing as 912 people are dealing with the infection that state officials know of, and that is up from 876 in the Wednesday report. Active cases have chalked up three consecutive days and eight of the past 10 days below 1,000.
Hospitalizations were down to 153 from 162, continuing their downward trend of 17 consecutive days below 200. The last time they were lower was May 29 when they were at 149.
— By J. Damon Cain
Turning blue to promote afterschool opportunities
The West Virginia State Capitol is joining a host of landmarks and thousands of other businesses and organizations across the nation set to turn blue as part of the national Lights On Afterschool campaign.
The campaign, organized locally by the West Virginia University Extension Services’ Statewide Afterschool Network and the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club of Charleston, emphasizes the importance of keeping the lights on and the doors open after school, when too many kids are unsupervised, home alone, and at risk.
“Taking care of our kids is one of my top priorities because they are our future,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “We’ve put a huge emphasis on education in West Virginia, and we’ve made it the centerpiece of what’s important in our state. Afterschool programs are a huge part of a child’s education because they support healthy development and promote social engagement. I love this initiative because by bringing awareness to these programs we are making sure people continue to recognize their importance.”
On Oct. 20, 2022, blue lights will shine on the Capitol from 7 to 10 p.m. to help promote the importance of West Virginia’s afterschool programs and how they help support children’s healthy development, social engagement, and mental health. It will also bring awareness to the need for additional opportunities.
According to the Afterschool Alliance, a study in 2020 found that only 12 percent of West Virginia youth participate in an afterschool program – yet 46 percent would participate if a program were available near them.
“Lights on Afterschool celebrates the remarkable services that our afterschool providers continue to offer to ensure the safety, development, and wellbeing of our children,” said Department of Administration Cabinet Secretary Mark D. Scott. “But we know there is much more work to be done. We are joining in the effort to bring awareness and show support to our afterschool programs.”
The governor also issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 20 as Lights On Afterschool Day.
Lights On Afterschool was launched in October 2000.
U.S. attorney turns focus to sober living residences
United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Wednesday that sober living residences in the Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force.
Sober homes can provide drug- and alcohol-free living environments to promote and sustain long-term recovery from substance use disorder, a press release from Thompson’s office stated, but the potential for fraud has grown with the rise in treatment and recovery programs and facilities across the district.
Thompson announced the task force’s focus during a health care fraud conference held by his office and the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. More than 50 law enforcement officers, public health officials and others received the latest information about fraud that impacts the cost of health care as well as the quality of care received by our most vulnerable citizens.
The United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force brings together federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to coordinate intelligence sharing and prosecution of health care fraud impacting public health care programs.
