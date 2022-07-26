Regular grade gas at the pumps across the U.S. on Monday fell to $4.35 a gallon, according to AAA, 17 cents lower than the week before.
The price and declines in West Virginia were lagging the national average, $4.47 a gallon which was 13 cents lower on the week. Monday’s price in the state was 39 cents lower on the month, but still $1.43 higher than a year ago.
Gas prices in Beckley, by comparison, were averaging $4.49 on Monday, which is 10 cents lower on the week and 33 cents lower on the month. The average price in Beckley a year ago was $3.04.
The average gas price in Charleston is now $4.61. That’s 12 cents lower than a week ago and 33 cents lower than a month ago. The average price for Charleston a year ago was $3.08.
For those planning to travel around the region, the average price for a gallon of unleaded today in Ohio is $4.15, Kentucky $4, Virginia $4.13, Pennsylvania $4.55 and Maryland $4.30.
Lackluster demand for gas coupled with lower oil prices led to pump prices falling. The steady decline is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel.
The price of gas has remained stable or dropped every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14.
The same holds true for West Virginia: The state’s average for a gallon of unleaded has continued its downward trend since spiking at a record $4.93 on June 15.
“Lower demand during the height of summer tells us consumers have reacted to higher gas prices by fueling up less,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “While there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike, the overall situation remains very volatile, especially as we enter the height of hurricane season.”
The highest spot in the nation remains California, now at $5.73 after a 16-cent drop on the week, followed by Hawaii at $5.52, which fell 7 cents on the week.
Texas has the lowest gas price average in the nation today, currently at $3.85, followed by South Carolina at $3.86.
– By The Register-Herald
Positive test rate soars – looking like an anomaly
Tuesday’s report: The daily positive test rate ballooned to 30.81 percent, nearly four times its cumulative rate since Covid-19 was first identified in West Virginia on March 17, 2020.
And the odds are that the number is wrong – a miscalculation that will be adjusted in the days ahead – if not on Wednesday. This is not the first time such an error has happened in the daily tally by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The rate has been bouncing back and forth between high single digits and low double digits since the first of the month. On Sunday it was at 16.09 percent a day after registering a 9.54 percent rate. The rate’s high this month was 19.07 percent on July 17, and the low was set July 1 at 7.69 percent.
No other statistical anomaly showed up in the weekday daily tally by the DHHR, though there were six new Covid-related deaths, including an 85-year-old female from Raleigh County. Other confirmed Covid deaths by the DHHR were a 93-year-old male from Marshall County, a 39-year-old male from Jackson County, a 71-year-old male from Mercer County, a 69-year-old female from Roane County and an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of Covid checked in at 329, up seven from Monday’s count and approaching the month’s high of 330 on July 14.
The number of people in an intensive care unit moved up two to 48, three shy of the July record of 51. And the number of patients on a ventilator was up five at 17, the highest it has been since 18 counted on April 6.
Active cases came down 89 to 3,071 from Sunday to Monday, retreating further from the July high of 3,516 on Saturday.
– By J. Damon Cain
Morrisey fights on in defense of Hope Scholarship
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday filed an appeal with the state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals, asking the court to overturn the preliminary and permanent injunction issued against the Hope Scholarship Act.
The Legislature passed and Gov. Jim Justice signed the Hope Scholarship Act into law in 2021. It provides money for a variety of educational expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other extracurricular activities.
Recently, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge enjoined the state from implementing the program, finding, among other things, it violates a provision of the state constitution that requires the state to provide a thorough and efficient system of free public schools.
Workaround allows DMV to do some processing
The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that a workaround was developed to allow DMV to resume processing Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), driver’s licenses, instruction permits, and driver’s license reinstatement transactions.
DMV will continue to utilize workarounds for many of the vehicle services transactions, and work with the Office of Technology until all services are restored.
Please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov and check the alert box before traveling to a regional office.
