Gas prices turn higher in state, surge in U.S. after OPEC decision
OPEC’s announcement last week that the group of oil-producing nations would slash output by 2 million barrels per day led to the price of oil creeping above $90 a barrel for the first time in several weeks – and to higher prices at the pump here in West Virginia and across the country.
Also applying upward pressure, domestic demand increased as more drivers fueled up last week. The national average pump price for a gallon of gas rose 12 cents over the past week to hit $3.91, according to AAA research.
In West Virginia, the average price as of Monday morning was $4.536 in the state, up nearly a dime from $3.440 from one week ago. One month ago, the average pump price in the state was $3.671.
The price in Beckley, $3.580, sits at the upper end of pump prices in the Mountain State, according to AAA. The average was up from $3.564 from one week ago but down from $3.833 from a month ago.
By contrast, the average price in Charleston was $3.453 on Monday morning, $3.550 in Hampshire County, $3.415 in Huntington, $3.602 in Morgantown, $4.632 in Mineral County, $3.567 in Jerfferson County, $3.485 in Parkersburg and $3.581 in Wheeling.
“Gas prices in California are finally cooling off, as more refineries come back online after undergoing maintenance and the switch to cheaper winter blends takes effect,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “High West Coast prices have played a major role in the recent climb in the national average for gas. Reversing the trend may help take some pressure off of pump prices.”
Today’s national average of $3.91 is 19 cents higher than a month ago and 65 cents more than a year ago.
— The Register-Herald
---
Counting Covid-19
Editor’s note: Because Monday was a federal and state holiday, state statistics regarding the spread of Covid were not reported by the state.
---
Plenty of people were misleading others about Covid
Chicago – During the height of the pandemic, 4 in 10 Americans misled others about their Covid-19 status or their adherence to public health measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Network Open, a journal of the Chicago-based American Medical Association.
Researchers found that about 42 percent of adults admitted they had engaged in some form of misrepresentation related to having Covid-19, vaccination or compliance with pandemic protocols. The results were based on a survey of more than 1,700 adults nationwide conducted in December 2021 – a time when coronavirus cases were surging across the country.
More than 6.5 million deaths worldwide and a little over a million in the United States have been attributed to the virus.
In the study, around 18 percent of those surveyed reported that at some point during the pandemic they thought or knew they had Covid-19 but failed to mention that to another individual they were with or about to be with in person. More than 24 percent reported telling an in-person contact that they were taking more Covid-19 precautions than they actually were.
About 20 percent of those polled did not mention having the virus or thinking they might have the virus when screened to enter a health care office.
Researchers noted that many of these misrepresentations “may have put others at risk of Covid-19.”
For example, the study said, a person who does not disclose they think or know they have Covid-19 “when entering a clinician’s office endangers clinicians, office staff, and other patients who might be at risk of severe outcomes.”
– By The Chicago Tribune
---
DOT to host hiring events in Fayette, Greenbrier counties
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state.
District 9 is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 3121 Main St., E., Oak Hill, for Fayette County, Nicholas County and Corridor L. District 9 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 Equipment Operators.
District 9 is hosting a second hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at 146 Stonehouse Road, Lewisburg, for Greenbrier County, Monroe County and Interstate 64 Harts Run. District 9 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 Equipment Operators.
Applicants may apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event. Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, call 304-558-3111.
Knowing those workers would be needed, the Legislature passed a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing and hiring procedures to get job applicants on the job quickly.
---
Ceremony to open satellite courtroom in Beckley
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, for the new Raleigh County satellite courtroom that will be used by the Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia (ICA).
Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver and the three ICA judges will attend. The event will also be on Facebook Live on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Judiciary Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wvjudiciary.
The event will be in the ceremonial courtroom on the second floor of the historic courthouse. Tours will be given of the new ICA courtroom nearby, including a demonstration of the webcast system between the satellite courtroom and the main ICA courtroom in Charleston.
The ICA began operating July 1. The three ICA judges use a courtroom in the West Virginia Judicial Tower in Charleston. Litigants have the choice of traveling to Charleston for proceedings or using one of five satellite courtrooms around the state. Those courtrooms are in Beckley in Raleigh County, Petersburg in Grant County, Weston in Lewis County, Berkeley Springs in Morgan County, and New Martinsville in Wetzel County.
