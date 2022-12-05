Gas prices falling to ’21 levels; Beckley tops U.S., state averages
charleston, w.va. – The average price of gas may soon be lower than it was this time last year.
The national average has dropped 26 cents in the past two weeks, a decline that will likely slow in coming weeks, given the decision by OPEC+ to continue cutting production.
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 14 cents in the past week to $3.40.
“In West Virginia, we’re still about 8 cents above last year, though some areas are seeing prices narrow that gap even further,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “As of today, Charleston is already 5 cents lower than a year ago.”
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand held steady at 3.2 million barrels a day. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.8 million barrels to 213.8 million barrels. Increasing supply and steady gasoline demand have contributed to pushing pump prices lower.
Today’s national average is 14 cents lower than a week ago, 39 cents lower than a month ago and just 5 cents higher than one year ago.
West Virginia’s average for a gallon of regular is now $3.39, 10 cents lower on the week and 21 cents lower compared to a month ago. A year ago, the average in West Virginia was $3.31.
In Beckley, the average is at $3.44, 4 cents lower on the week and 12 cents lower on the month. A year ago, Beckley was at $3.37.
Charleston’s average is now at $3.26, 10 cents lower than a week ago and 20 cents lower than a month ago. A year ago, the Charleston average was higher than it is currently, then $3.31.
Checking nearby, the average price for a gallon of regular today (and change compared to last week) in Ohio is at $3.25 (-0.18), Kentucky $3.11 (-0.13), Virginia $3.26 (-0.09), Pennsylvania $3.87 (-0.09) and Maryland $3.40 (-0.15).
Across the nation, the high spot remains California at $4.77 after a 27-cent drop on the week. The lowest state-level price average can be found in Texas at $2.78.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, December 5:
West Virginia
Covid cases 615,922
Deaths 7,627
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 99,020,698
Deaths 1,081,617
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 645,698,419
Deaths 6,641,974
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,162,227
Fully vaccinated 1,004,714
Source: DHHR
No Covid deaths over the weekend as actives fall
With 33 Covid deaths recorded Tuesday through Thursday of last week, the count fell to zero over the last three days, Friday through Sunday. That kept the overall total at 7,627.
Likewise, active Covid cases fell to 903 from last week, when they had climbed to 1,044 on Thursday and 1,097 on Friday, the first two times that reading had been above 1,000 since Nov. 4.
The positive test rate checked in at 6.19 percent on Sunday, the highest reading in the first four days of the month and up from 4.16 percent the day before.
The number of patients hospitalized for Covid treatment jumped from 156 to 169 on Monday, the highest it has been since recording 173 on Nov. 6.
By J. Damon Cain
Commission to consider cost-of-living pay hike for all
The Raleigh County Commission will meet Tuesday at 10 a.m. in chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St. in Beckley in reular session to consider a cost-of-living pay adjustment for all county employees and a rate increase for the Raleigh County Public Service District.
Also on the agenda, the commissioners will consider a $10,000 grant to the county 4-H and a $5,000 grant to Beckley Area Foundation.
They will also consider changing the name of Chernutan Drive in Ghent to Rival Ridge.
In a pair of drawdowns on Clear Forks Rails to Trails, the commission will consider one in the sum of $2,850.69 and another in the sum of $3,300.
Commissioners are set to approve the hiring of Lindsey Thompson as assistant prosecuting attorney.
Teachers honored for efforts to improve reading literacy
The West Virginia Reading Association recognized educators for their contributions in reading literacy in three award categories at its annual conference in November at The Greenbrier.
Julia Duffield, principal at Mount Lookout Elementary in Mount Lookout, Nicholas County, received the Madge McDaniel Award given to an educator or administrator who has made outstanding contributions to the field of literacy.
Amanda Sammons Meadows, who teaches third grade at Bradley Elementary in Mt. Hope in Raleigh County, received the Eddie C. Kennedy Award, an honor given to any certified K-12 teacher across the curriculum who has made outstanding contributions to helping students become proficient readers and motivating them to become lifelong learners.
Two of the five runners-up for this award work in southern West Virginia. They are Theresa Dennison, a kindergarten teacher at Panther Creek Elementary School in Nettie, Nicholas County; and Sandra Price, a Title I interventionist at New River Intermediate Grades 3-5 in Oak Hill in Fayette County.
Judging Alderson decorating contest is Wednesday
Alderson Main Street is sponsoring a home and business holiday decorating contest. Houses and businesses within the town limits will be judged on Wednesday, Dec. 7, between 6 and 8 p.m. Owners are asked to have all their lights and decorations turned on during this time. The judges will select home decoration winners in a variety of categories while businesses will be selected in two categories: large and small.
As part of the Gem of the Hills Holiday Celebration everyone is encouraged to decorate for the season. No registration is required for the contest.
Winners will receive a certificate and a temporary yard sign declaring them a contest winner. Winners will be announced on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Alderson-Main-Street-594432723925664/ on Dec. 9.
