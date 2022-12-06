Flags at half-staff to honor those who died at Pearl Harbor
charleston, w.va. – In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, December 6, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 616,175
Deaths 7,631
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 99,070,041
Deaths 1,082,180
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 646,321,334
Deaths 6,643,785
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,162,353
Fully vaccinated 1,004,825
Source: DHHR
---
No obvious signs of a surge in West Virginia
As cases, hospitalizations and positive test rates are all on the upswing at the national level, suggesting another surge is at hand, the Covid statistics in West Virginia are not so convincing.
The number of active cases fell again in the latest report from 903 to 823, creating some distance from a pair of readings that topped the 1,000 mark on Thursday and Friday of last week.
Also backing up, the number of patients being treated in a hospital for the highly infectious disease fell to 166 from 171 the day before. But that was the second highest reading since a 173 count on Nov. 6.
Meanwhile, the positive test rate moved higher for the second consecutive day, up to 7.74 percent from 6.37 percent and up from 4.21 percent two days ago. It was, however, the highest reading since Oct. 10 when it hit 8.39 percent.
The Department of Health and Human Resources counted four more Covid-related deaths in its Tuesday report, pushing the state total to 7,631. The state agency confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Roane County, an 85-year-old female from Jackson County, a 63-year-old male from Cabell County, and a 78-year-old male from Wood County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
State ag department hosting a pitch competition
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) will host its first Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture pitch competition in March of 2023.
The competition aims to help veterans in agriculture by developing business plans and awarding funds for capital investments.
The top prize will be $10,000 to build or expand an agribusiness. Applicants can start signing up this month on the WVDA website.
The “Shark Tank” style competition gives members just five minutes to explain to a panel of judges how the prize money could build or improve their agribusiness. The winner will receive $10,000. Five runners-up will walk away with $5,000 each and ten others will receive $2,500.
The first round of the competition involves Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture members filling out an application describing their operation and the plans they have for the business. From there, the finalists will be notified they have been selected to pitch their idea in front of the judges on March 11 at Cedar Lakes Conference Center. The finalists will have access to a “pitch coach” through the WVU Launch Lab to help them put together their presentation.
The application and rules for the competition are on the WVDA website at https://agriculture.wv.gov/.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 16.
---
Human Rights Commission to host open house
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC) will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, to share information about the Commission and honor the 74th anniversary of the United Nations’ adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, established by the members of the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 10, 1948, defines fundamental human rights to be universally protected. The West Virginia Human Rights Commission was created in 1961 through the West Virginia Human Rights Act.
The West Virginia Human Rights Commission offices are located at 1321 Plaza East, Room 108A, Charleston, W.Va.
---
Lockbridge Pottery hosting open gallery on Saturday
Lockbridge Pottery will have Open Gallery hours on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take exit 143 off I-64, then north on Rt. 20 to Lockbridge Road. For more information, visit lockbridgepottery.com or call 304-484-7150.
---
Fayette commission to certify election results
The Fayette County Commission will meet in commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The meeting also is available for viewing via Zoom at zoom.us/join or call in at 646-558-8656. Meeting ID is 304-574-1200.
Among the items on the commission agenda are the certification of the remaining 2022 General Election results; and appointments to the Gauley River Public Service District board, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority board and the Solid Waste Authority board.
The commission also will hear a presentation on the Fayette County Teen Court as well as a wide variety of other items and discussion and a possible decision on a dilapidated buildings ordinance.
By The Register-Herald
