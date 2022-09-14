Fayette County getting EPA grant to assess brownfields property
The Fayette County Commission is one of four recipients of more than $26 million in federal funding through several U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant programs made possible by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
Fayette’s cut is $378,917 and is to be used to conduct eligible assessment related to brownfields properties.
Much larger awards went to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources, one for $18 million to provide low-interest financing for costs associated with the planning, design and construction of eligible drinking water improvement projects and activities to protect human health, and $7.6 million to address emerging contaminants in drinking water with a focus on projects addressing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
The fourth grant went to West Virginia University, which received $350,000 to provide technical assistance to businesses to help them develop and adopt source reduction practices.
— By J. Damon Cain
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, September 14, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 593,806
Deaths: 7,351
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,488,374
Deaths: 1,052,190
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 610,227,043
Deaths: 6,519,943
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,148,577
Fully vaccinated: 992,050
Source: DHHR
Deaths keep adding up despite improved metrics
Seven more West Virginians have died from Covid complications, according to the Wednesday morning pandemic update by the state, pushing the overall total to 7,351 and adding on to a recent spike in deaths that had seen 10 deaths in Tuesday’s report and 22 on Monday from over the weekend.
In the past week, there have been 50 deaths caused by the highly contagious disease. The week before, there were 24 deaths.
The daily positive test rate dropped like a brick to 7.71 percent from 13.89 percent, continuing to draw a mercurial trendline between readings in the double digits and in the high single digits.
Also trending south, the number of active Covid cases in the state dropped to 2,442 from 2,654 from Monday to Tuesday, having been at 3,337 on Saturday.
Hospitalizations were back below 300 at 299 on Wednesday, falling from 312 on Tuesday.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was also off, down five to 53, while the number of patients on a ventilator was at 13, up one.
In its latest report, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old female from Mingo County, a 42-year-old female from Ritchie County, an 85-year-old female from Pocahontas County, a 79-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year-old female from Harrison County, a 90-year-old male from Marion County and a 97-year old male from Gilmer County.
— By J. Damon Cain
WHO: Covid end “in sight,” deaths at low point
Geneva (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak.
At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has never been in a better position to stop Covid-19.
“We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” he said.
In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said deaths fell by 22 percent in the past week, at just over 11,000 reported worldwide. There were 3.1 million new cases, a drop of 28 percent, continuing a weeks-long decline in the disease in every part of the world.
Still, the WHO warned that relaxed Covid testing and surveillance in many countries means that many cases are going unnoticed. The agency issued a set of policy briefs for governments to strengthen their efforts against the coronavirus ahead of the expected winter surge of Covid-19, warning that new variants could yet undo the progress made to date.
The WHO reported that the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to dominate globally and comprised nearly 90 percent of virus samples shared with the world’s biggest public database. In recent weeks, regulatory authorities in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere have cleared tweaked vaccines that target both the original coronavirus and later variants including BA.5.
Agreement emphasizes osteopathic medicine
Institute, W.Va. – West Virginia State University (WVSU) and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to better prepare students who are interested in pursuing a career in the field of osteopathic medicine.
The agreement signed this week by WVSU President Ericke S. Cage and WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., will provide skills and credentials necessary for admission to and success in osteopathic medical school through the WVSOM Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program.
The goal of the Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program at WVSOM is to promote osteopathic medicine, increase the number of applicants, support aspiring osteopathic physicians at all levels of education, and continue the proud legacy of osteopathic medicine. Students who successfully complete all program requirements will receive guaranteed acceptance to WVSOM.
This program will ensure that students will have the opportunity to network with medical students and medical professionals and provide/assist with shadowing opportunities, while at the same time improving their knowledge of osteopathic medicine.
The Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program is a partnership established among WVSOM and affiliated institutions. The program is designed for undergraduate students who have an interest in osteopathic medicine and plan to enter osteopathic medical school.
