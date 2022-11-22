Fauci’s farewell from the White House: “I gave it all I got”
Washington — Anthony Fauci urged Americans to keep up with their Covid-19 vaccinations in his final briefing from the White House on Tuesday, saying he hopes he’s remembered as a dedicated public servant despite GOP criticism of his pandemic-era advice.
“I’ll let other people judge the value or not of my accomplishments,” said Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director who will retire in December after 54 years in the federal government.
“What I would like people to remember about what I’ve done is that every day for all of those years, I’ve given it everything that I have and I’ve never left anything on the field,” he told reporters at the White House. “So if they want to remember me, whether they judge rightly or wrongly, what I’ve done, I gave it all I got for many decades.”
He said that he’ll “cooperate fully” if Republicans demand that he testify in oversight hearings when they take over the House next year, as they have promised.
“We can defend and explain and stand by everything that we said,” he said. “So I have nothing to hide.”
Fauci has provoked Republican opprobrium and even threats from the far right over his support for conservative public health precautions against Covid-19, including social distancing, masking and vaccination. He has been the nation’s foremost voice contesting misinformation right-wing figures have circulated about the virus, including doubts about the efficacy of vaccines and the promotion of unproven treatments for the disease.
President Joe Biden reinstated Fauci as the White House’s top medical adviser when he entered office after his predecessor, Donald Trump, sidelined the scientist following a series of disagreements and disputes.
Some Republican politicians have sought to elevate their political profile by contrasting themselves with Fauci, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
But Fauci, who is 81, has consistently described himself as nonpartisan and said he simply wants to see as few Americans die of Covid-19 as possible. He opened his final briefing by urging people to seek new bivalent booster shots that protect against more recent variants of the virus, saying fully vaccinated people are 14 times less likely to die from an infection than the unvaccinated.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, November 22, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 612,916
Deaths 7,590
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,382,674
Deaths 1,077,738
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 638,876,007
Deaths 6,623,088
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,160,854
Fully vaccinated 1,003,597
Source: DHHR
Deaths could climb close to 100 in November
Covid added three more deaths to a November count in West Virginia that is pushing beyond total deaths recorded in all of October.
Last month, the state reported 56 deaths over 31 days, while now, with more than a full week to go before the end of November, the monthly tally has risen to 68. At their current rate, deaths this month will climb close to the century mark.
Since Covid first showed itself in the state in March of 2020, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has counted 7,590 related deaths.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old female from Randolph County, an 83-year-old male from Randolph County and a 92-year-old male from Monongalia County.
Hospitalizations ticked up in Tuesday’s report, climbing to 120 from 116, but the category’s trendline has been headed south since Aug. 9 when 397 Covid patients were hospitalized for the highly infectious disease. In related statistics, the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was off by two to 16 while the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing assistance was up by three to seven, staying in single digits for the 25th consecutive day.
The positive test rate fell below 5 percent for the 13th time in the past 18 days to 4.87 percent in the latest report, staying in single digits since posting a 10.42 percent reading on Sept. 25, while the number of active Covid cases in the state fell to 637, the lowest mark since registering 620 on Oct. 23.
By J. Damon Cain
Farm Museum Christmas light show to return Dec. 5
point pleasant, w.va. – Two million lights will be twinkling at the West Virginia State Farm Museum to celebrate the Christmas season.
Santa will be on hand to talk with kids Thursday through Sunday each week. The display runs Dec. 5-20 from 6-9 p.m.
“This light show is one of the best in the state and a credit to the hard work of the board and volunteers at the Farm Museum,” said West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “This should be an annual holiday tradition for everyone in the area.”
Located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off Route 62, the museum features numerous historical structures that have been moved to or recreated on the grounds and large collections of steam and gas engines, antique tractors, farm and household implements and taxidermized animals.
Volunteer groups are being sought to decorate buildings, along with individuals who want to help with smaller decorating projects. As in the past, admission to the light show is free, but donations in support of the non-profit museum are appreciated.
For more information, call 304-675-5737, Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., email wvsfm@suddenlinkmail.com or check out the museum on Facebook.
Clarification
The temporary steel bridge used by the Department of Transportation to provide passage over a sinkhole in Hinton is a Mabey Universal Panel Bridge System, similar to a Bailey Bridge. The bridges are distributed in the U.S. by Acrow Corporation of America and manufactured by Mabey Bridge, which is an Acrow Global Limited company.
