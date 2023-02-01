Employment program provides alternatives to layoffs
charleston, w.va. – Employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) program through WorkForce West Virginia.
This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a decrease in available work.
The program is open to employers seeking alternatives to layoffs during lowered economic activity. STC allows employers to reduce work hours instead of laying off some employees while others continue to work full-time. Eligible employees with reduced hours may collect a percentage of their unemployment compensation benefits to replace a portion of their lost wages.
In a press release, Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, said, “This program helps keep West Virginians employed while supporting both large and small businesses in a time where they may be struggling.”
Businesses must have an approved plan with WorkForce West Virginia to be eligible for the program. In the event of a reduction in hours, employers must apply and be approved by WorkForce West Virginia and the STC Unit for employees to be eligible for these funds.
Interested employers should register for the STC program through WorkForce West Virginia and complete the application process.
To be eligible for participation, employers must reduce hours by at least 10 percent but no more than 60 percent of the workweek to qualify.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Short-Time Compensation program, visit https://uc.workforcewv.org/consumer or via email at STC@wv.gov.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023:
West Virginia
Covid cases 634,853
Deaths 7,852
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 102,445,693
Deaths 1,109,472
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 670,969,163
Deaths 6,834,957
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 65.1%
Fully vaccinated 56.3%
Source: DHHR
---
Baby listed among recent W.Va. Covid-related deaths
charleston, w.va. – A 3-month-old girl has died from Covid-related complications, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), which in its Wednesday report counted three more people among 30 this week and 7,852 over all who have died from the highly infectious disease.
The positive test rate fell by nearly three points from 9.20 percent in the Tuesday report to Wednesday’s 6.42 percent. It was the 11th consecutive day and the 20th day in the past 22 in single digits.
The number of active Covid cases in the state fell to 830 from 836 over the previous 24 hours, staying below 1,000 for a 10th consecutive day.
Hospitalizations climbed from 234 to 247 but stayed below 300 for a 19th consecutive day.
In addition to the infant from Kanawha County, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 44-year-old male from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old male from Greenbrier County.
By J. Damon Cain, The Register-Herald
---
House committee reviewing pandemic relief dollars
More than 1,000 people have pleaded guilty or have been convicted of federal charges of defrauding the myriad Covid-19 relief programs that Congress established in the early days of the pandemic. More than 600 other people and entities face federal fraud charges. But investigators who testified to a congressional committee said that’s just the start.
The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability had its first hearing in the new Congress on fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending. Congress approved about $4.6 trillion in spending from six coronavirus relief laws, beginning in March 2020 when Donald Trump was president.
— The Associated Press
---
Beckley ARH Cardiology to offer free screenings
beckley, w.va. – In recognition of American Heart Month, Beckley ARH Cardiology Associates will offer a Healthy Heart Fair Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 at the Beckley ARH Medical Mall.
The two-day event will feature free services including EKGs, lipid panels, blood pressure checks and stroke assessments.
Additionally, representatives from Best Ambulance Service will provide free glucose checks.
Results for all screenings will be available immediately, and members of the ARH cardiology team will be on-site if needed.
“We just want to raise awareness in the community about the risk of heart disease and hopefully help people to either ease their minds that they’re OK, or to help them see a physician, if needed,” said Natalie Sargent, clinic head nurse for Beckley ARH Hospital.
Sargent said the heart fair, which took a pause from 2020-2022 due to Covid-19 concerns, is important in that it removes barriers to health care.
In addition to the screenings, participants will also receive tips for healthy eating and living and smoking cessation.
There are no age, health or financial requirements for the walk-in-only event, as Sargent says the only goal is to promote heart health in one of the nation’s unhealthiest regions.
The health care fair is scheduled for Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fasting is recommended for best results.
The Beckley ARH Medical Mall is located at 1256 N. Eisenhower Drive in the Cranberry Creek Shopping Center close to Sam’s Club.
For more information, call 304-254-2656.
---
Meadow Bridge Girl Scout earns highest honor
meadow bridge, w.va. – A Meadow Bridge Girl Scout has received the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve: the Gold Award.
Emily Carothers, an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, developed a project to address a decline in the planet’s bee population. Through her project, Saving OUR Pollinators, Carothers provided information on how communities can improve the number of pollinators in their area.
“Pollinators are needed to keep flowers and fruit products in our world, and to prevent habitat extinction for other animals,” Carothers said in a press release from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “They help supply humans with 75 percent of foods and crops.”
“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and Emily exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
“She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place.”
For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit http://bdgsc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.