Early voting to start Oct. 26 in all counties and runs for 10 days
Charleston – In-person early voting throughout West Virginia begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, available to eligible voters for ten days.
All 55 counties offer early voting for those wanting to cast a ballot in person prior to Election Day. A registered voter can vote early at any early voting location in his or her county.
According to Secretary Mac Warner, early voting runs from Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 5. The county courthouse or its annex in each county serves as an early voting location. Many of the state’s counties also offer additional community voting locations. A complete list of community voting locations can be found at GoVoteWV.com, viewed on the Interactive Map for Voting Precincts and Districts at GoVoteWV.com, or by calling the local county clerk’s office.
During weekdays, early voting will take place at the same time that the county’s courthouse is open. On Saturdays, early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The General Election ballot includes four constitutional amendments for voters to consider. A summary and full text of each amendment can be found at GoVoteWV.com.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, October 20, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 605, 577
Deaths 7,487
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,150,292
Deaths 1,067,190
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 626,765,269
Deaths 6,575,360
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,155,052
Fully vaccinated 998,198
Source: DHHR
Deaths return to state’s Covid count
A day after death took a break from the Covid count in West Virginia, it jumped back into the equation on Thursday, adding eight more in the daily tally by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), pushing the total to 7,487.
And all of that happened on a day when other metrics pushed lower, most noticeably the positive test rate, which dropped to 4.89 percent, the first time it had been below 5 percent since May 1, when it touched 4.96 percent.
It was also the 24th consecutive day the rate has been in single digits.
The number of active Covid cases in the state also pulled back, dropping from 912 to 868, spending a fourth consecutive day and the ninth day of the past 11 below 1,000.
Hospitalizations, which have been trending down the entire month, stayed at 154 for the day.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 100-year-old male from Harrison County, an 89-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old male from Mercer County, a 79-year-old female from Logan County, a 76-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 45-year-old male from Lewis County, a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 90-year-old female from Berkeley County.
— By J. Damon Cain
Pilot gives students a look at behavioral health
An innovative pilot practicum with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) is introducing college students to the public behavioral health field and providing an opportunity to respond to the demand for future behavioral health practitioners.
The BBH Pilot Practicum launched this summer and offered two placements for undergraduate students pursuing studies in a public health-related field. The students met with a wide range of West Virginia’s key behavioral health professionals, attended meetings and conducted literature reviews on stakeholder feedback, health equity, compassion fatigue, and behavioral health workforce shortages in the wake of Covid-19 and the evolving opioid epidemic.
The practicum participants are sharing their experiences during a virtual session featuring the BBH Pilot Practicum at the 2022 WV Rural Health Conference, wrapping up today, Friday, Oct. 21, at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.
“Building the behavioral health workforce is a critical priority for West Virginia,” said Christina Mullins, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “Our workforce is being called upon to meet needs that have never been more pressing and challenging, particularly when it comes to public health. We hope this practicum will become a permanent opportunity for students and provide a roadmap for other states to follow.”
11-month-old girl wins $20,000 scholarship
Wheeling – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Tuesday presented an 11-month-old Wheeling child and her family a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship – the first winner in the program’s 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes.
Penelope Scripture, the daughter of Lindsey and Dion Scripture of Wheeling, was presented her prize Tuesday morning at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling. Penelope will receive $20,000 invested in a SMART529 Direct account.
“We’re proud to be able to award this first prize in our 20th Anniversary Sweepstakes,” Treasurer Moore said.
Penelope has a twin sister, Rosemary, and her parents had already opened a SMART529 savings account for both children.
“I believe it’s important to start saving for college as early as possible,” Penelope’s mother Lindsey said. “I opened a SMART529 account when the twins were born to start saving for their future. I’m grateful for this opportunity for Penelope.”
$671,530 allocated for mine safety in W.Va.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) State Grants and Brookwood-Sago Mine Safety Grants Program recently allocated $671,530 to support mine safety, emergency training, and miners’ rights awareness in West Virginia.
The Brookwood-Sago Mine program is named in part in remembrance of the 12 men who died after an explosion at Sago Mine in Sago, W.Va., in 2006.
